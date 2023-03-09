‘Vanderpump Rules’: Kristen Doute Reveals Ariana Madix Apologized to Her Amid Tom Sandoval Affair Scandal

Former Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute revealed that Ariana Madix gave her an apology amid the Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss affair scandal. Here’s why the Bravo star apologized to Doute and where their friendship stands today.

Ariana Madix and Kristen Doute | Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Former Vanderpump Rules cast member Kristen Doute was in a relationship with Tom Sandoval before they appeared together on the Bravo reality TV show. Viewers watched their relationship crumble amid rumors of infidelity on both sides.

Stassi Schroeder infamously slapped Doute when confronting her about hooking up with Schroeder’s ex-boyfriend, Jax Taylor. Their two encounters happened while Doute was dating Sandoval.

Sandoval started dating Ariana Madix immediately after breaking up with Doute, and there were rumors that he and Madix had hooked up before his relationship with Doute ended.

Madix and Sandoval were in a nine-year relationship and currently own a home together. Bravo fans were shocked when the news broke on March 3 that Sandoval had been having a months-long affair with another Vanderpump Rules cast member, Raquel Leviss.

Doute and Madix didn’t get along for several years, and Doute tried to convince Madix that Sandoval cheated on her (by flying out the notorious “Miami Girl” in season 3). Eventually, they overcame their differences and became close friends. Since news of the affair scandal broke, Doute has staunch support for Madix on social media.

Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Kristen Doute said Ariana Madix apologized to her amid the Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss affair scandal

On March 8, Kristen Doute released a new episode of her Sex, Love, and What Else Matters podcast titled “The #Scandoval with S.E. Cupp.” The former Bravo said she was with Ariana Madix when she learned about Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss. She, along with nearly all the other Vanderpump Rules cast members, rallied around Madix after the cheating scandal broke.

“Let me tell you the thing that broke my heart almost the most,” Doute said. “Was the day when I went over to Ariana’s… and I walked in, she hugged me, we both started crying. She said, ‘Thank you,’ and then she said to me – oh, God, I’m gonna cry – she goes, ‘I’m so sorry.’”

Doute said she had not expected an apology from her friend. “I was like, ‘Are you out of your damn mind?’” she said. “This is not the same thing. Tom and I, for the record everybody, we should’ve broken up after a year or two. We stayed together for three, almost four more years. We cheated on each other, we were very toxic, we were broke, we were young, we were idiots. They have been in a decade-long partnership. That’s a commitment. That’s a true commitment.”

The former Bravo star said there is no ‘karma’ involved in the cheating news

Kristen Doute made it clear that she took no joy in the cheating scandal between Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, and Raquel Leviss. The former Vanderpump Rules star said there was no “karma” involved.

“For her [Madix] to apologize to me, like what, because she didn’t listen to me, or because of the way that their relationship started, like no,” said Doute. “And that was why I took to social media almost immediately when I heard about it because I was so tired of everyone saying, ‘Oh my God, this is Ariana’s karma,’ and, ‘The way you got him is the way you lose him.’ Like what the f*** is wrong with you people? This is a human being who is in so much pain.”

She added, “There’s no karma about any of this except what’s coming to Sandoval and Raquel at the end of all of it.”