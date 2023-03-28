‘Vanderpump Rules’: Lala Kent Buys $1.35 Million House Next Door to Scheana Shay in Palm Springs

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent just bought a house in Palm Springs, and it’s right next door to her castmate Scheana Shay. Here’s what we know about the Bravo star’s new home and how the co-stars, who have had their ups and downs over the years, feel about being neighbors.

(L-R) Lala Kent and Scheana Shay | Rich Fury/Getty Images

Lala Kent bought a $1.35 million house next door to her ‘Vanderpump Rules’ co-star, Scheana Shay

Scheana Shay has a new neighbor: her Vanderpump Rules co-star, Lala Kent, just purchased a $1.35 million home next door to Shay’s house in Palm Springs. Shay bought her place for $725,000 in 2019.

According to The Sun, the home sale was finalized on March 24. The 2,315-square-foot house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it’s located inside the gated Escena community.

Kent’s new abode boasts panoramic views of the Santa Rosa and San Gorgonio Mountains. She and her two-year-old daughter, Ocean, can enjoy the backyard with a heated pool and hot tub overlooking a golf course. The interior has a fireplace, a gourmet kitchen, and a master suite with a walk-in closet.

Scheana Shay is DONE with Lala Kent and ending their friendship! https://t.co/fnZb59fNF0 pic.twitter.com/Wyhh9BR812 — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) October 2, 2020

Lala Kent gushed about her new house next door to Scheana Shay

The Vanderpump Rules star is thrilled to have her own place after moving out of the Bel Air home she shared with her ex-fiancé, film producer Randall Emmett. Lala Kent also keeps an apartment in Los Angeles.

“My new one is definitely more me,” Kent said in a March 21 Amazon Live (via Bravo). “It feels like my home because it is my home, and I got to start it from scratch when it came to the paint color and my furniture. It was all me. I didn’t have to consult with anybody. I just filled it with everything that I loved.”

While her Palm Springs house has “one less bedroom than the old place,” Kent says it’s “definitely not small.” “I actually enjoy – contrary to what people may believe – I love smaller, more condensed places,” the reality star shared. “I find that they’re easier to decorate.”

Kent said she feels at peace in her new home. “It’s mine,” she shared. “That’s what I think I love most about it. It’s very calm. I’m all about energy.”

Lala Kent spoke out about Scheana Shay "dragging" her in an honest message about their friendship and fall-out. https://t.co/RPwD1UQDyj pic.twitter.com/UxryTtOitb — E! News (@enews) September 28, 2020

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ co-stars are excited to live side by side

Although Scheana Shay and Lala Kent have had their ups and downs over the years, the two friends are thrilled to live in houses next to each other.

“This b*** just bought a house right next door to me,” Shay said on the March 1 episode of her Sheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast. “So, we’re in it for the long run.”

“I’m literally moving into a place next to you,” said Kent.

“I can’t wait to, after this reunion, just go to Palm Springs,” Shay sighed.

“That’s what we’re doing, we’re sending the moms and the kids down,” Kent agreed.

“Yes, they will already be there,” Shay said.

“And then I’ll pick up Scheana and her Australian husband to head on…”

“I will meet you there,” their former castmate, Kristen Doute, interjected.

“Yeah, do it,” Kent agreed.