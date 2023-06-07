Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent Leans Into Comparing Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss to the Charles Manson Cult

Raquel Leviss watched the Vanderpump Rules reunion from her trailer, looking blankly at the screen as some of her former friends sobbed on camera.

Leviss had filed a restraining order against Scheana Shay so she and Shay could not be in the same room for the reunion. Even as Shay cried about the stress she endured because of the impending legal action, Leviss’s only reaction was to tell a producer she should have sent Shay a note along with the paperwork showing she dropped the order.

Lala Kent observed how Leviss reacted to the emotional purge at the reunion, wondering how Leviss could have cried about aging out of pageants, but not for her friend. She pointed to a video she saw where a content creator compared Tom Sandoval and Leviss’s relationship to Charles Manson and his cult followers.

Lala Kent can see the Charles Manson comparison to Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss

“I think we should dig deep into whoever did these psych evaluations on the cult members of Charles Manson,” Kent said on her Give Them Lala podcast. “And then we would really know what’s going on with Raquel. Because I watched a video last night of a girl basically saying ‘I just figured out the comparison. Tom Sandoval is Charles Manson. And Raquel is one of his followers.'”

Tom Sandoval, Lala Kent | Casey Durkin/Bravo

“She’s the type that would go in, do what Charles told her to do – or Charlie – and come out and be like, ‘We should get breakfast burritos. I would love a hot cup of tea.'”

Raquel finally felt ‘heard and seen’ by Tom Sandoval

Leviss has gotten emotional and teary in the past. So why not now? “So now I’m thinking, I don’t think Raquel was crying out of guilt,” Kent mused. “I think she was literally upset about the pageants. And if you look back, going back to Charles Manson and his cult, he really preyed on women. And I believe there were some men who were lost. He gave them a safe space.”

“They hung on to every word because of his, because they didn’t know any different,” she added. “For the first time, she said, ‘I finally felt heard and seen.’ So I’m thinking that that’s kind of the equivalent. Again, did not come for me. I’m just repeating what someone else said.”

Raquel Leviss thought she would end up dating Tom Sandoval

In the uncut version of part 2 of the Vanderpump Rules reunion, Leviss told host Andy Cohen she thought she and Sandoval could have ended up dating if Scandoval never came to light.

Cohen had asked Leviss how she thought it would end and she had a very different answer in the uncut version of their one on one. In the Bravo version, she laughed saying that she was living in her own little reality. But in the uncut version, she added, “I was hoping that Tom would break up with her,” Leviss told Cohen.

“And end that so we could start dating,” she continued. Leviss also believed that Sandoval’s ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix knew of the affair but was in denial.