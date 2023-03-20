‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion: Kristen Doute Says Scheana ‘Can’t Even Be On Zoom with Raquel’ Due to Temporary Restraining Order

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 is well underway on Bravo, but the reunion films in a few days. Since filming for season 10 ended, Ariana Madix discovered her long-time boyfriend, Tom Sandoval’s affair with her friend Raquel Leviss. This led to a lot of fallout within their friend group, and Raquel actually filed a temporary restraining order against Scheana Shay. This might cause big problems at the reunion.

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion might not feature Scheana due to Raquel’s restraining order. | Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Raquel claims Scheana assaulted her after learning of her affair with Tom Sandoval

Scheana and Raquel taped an episode of Watch What Happens Live the night Ariana discovered sexually explicit messages from Raquel on Tom’s phone. According to former Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute, Ariana called Raquel immediately to confront her. Scheana somehow overheard Ariana crying on the phone to Raquel.

Raquel claims that Scheana pushed her against a brick wall in New York City that night and caused an injury to the back of her head. She also added in the document for the restraining order, “Currently mutual friends and coworkers are telling me she doesn’t regret the physical attack on me and would do it again if she found that further emotional distress was caused to our mutual friend.”

Plus, Raquel is using a caption Scheana posted on Instagram after news of the affair broke that reads, “Always got your back! #TeamAriana,” along with a punch emoji.

Some think Raquel might attend the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion via Zoom, but Kristen says that can’t happen

Kristen recently appeared on Nick Viall’s podcast, The Viall Files, to discuss the latest Vanderpump Rules scandal. Talking to Viall, Kristen expressed her doubt about Raquel’s true reason for filing the restraining order. She thinks it’s a way for Raquel to skip out on the reunion.

“How convenient she gets this ridiculous temporary restraining order against Scheana that is granted only until the hearing on March 29. But they have to film the reunion on March 23. How convenient that Raquel now does not have to sit under those hot lights and be in the hot seat,” Kristen said.

Viall asked whether or not producers plan to move the filming date for the reunion, but Kristen didn’t know. The former Vanderpump Rules star said that, as of now, producers still plan to film it on March 23.

Some sources believed that Raquel might join the reunion via Zoom, but Kristen said that can’t happen.

“Scheana can’t even be on a Zoom with her, according to said temporary restraining order. I just think it’s really f****** convenient, and I think it’s Raquel’s way of getting out of it,” Kristen said.

Kristen claims that Scheana never hit Raquel

One of the biggest questions remaining unanswered revolves around Raquel and Scheana’s alleged physical altercation. At this point, it’s simply a game of he said, she said, with both women claiming the opposite. However, Kristen firmly stands with Team Scheana.

“Scheana didn’t hit her,” Kristen told Viall. “I also saw the photos and all of that. First of all, if you go back to any of Raquel’s old photos, like, she even has TikToks where she goes from no glam to glam. She always has these little beauty marks under her eyes, and one of her eyes is a lot darker underneath, normally.”

She also said that the paparazzi caught Raquel walking in LAX, and she had no evidence of the injuries she claimed Scheana caused. However, fans won’t know the real answer until the hearing on March 29.

Check out new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Wednesday nights on Bravo.