‘Vanderpump Rules’: When Did Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Get Married?

Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding is shown on season 10 of the Bravo show, but when did they get married? Here’s what we know about the timeline and other details surrounding Shay and Davies’ special day.

Brock Davies and Scheana Shay | Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies got engaged in July 2021

Brock Davies and Scheana Shay got engaged at their Los Angeles home in July 2021. The Australian athlete decorated their balcony with rose petals and a white and gold balloon arch to set the scene for a romantic proposal.

“I knew it was coming soon, but I didn’t know how or when. I was so surprised!” Shay told People. “Brock knows me so well and knew exactly how to do what I would want.”

Davies proposed with a 12.74-carat rectangular cushion-cut rare pink morganite ring designed by Kyle Chan. The 14-karat white gold band featured 12 diamonds. “Scheana and I have talked openly about what we want in life, all the way down to the ring,” said Davies.

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies got married in Mexico on August 23, 2022

Following their July 2021 engagement, Scheana Shay and Brock Davies got married on Aug. 23, 2022, at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancún, Mexico. Shay included Vanderpump Rules cast members Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss in her bridal party, while Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz served as groomsmen. Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute were among the guests.

Davies and Shay’s daughter, Summer Moon, was born in April 2021. The couple prepared their one-year-old flower girl to throw petals as she walked but told People “she would be adorable no matter what.”

Some of Davies’ relatives, including his two sisters Nicole and Eleana, came all the way from Australia to watch the Bravo stars exchange vows. “I just wanted as much of Brock’s family and friends to be able to be here because, although this is the second marriage for us both, this is his first wedding,” Shay explained. “For me it was just really important to make this as special as possible for him and his family.”

She continued, “The fact that that many people came on vacation with us is so cool. I feel like it’s a small wedding in scale, but it’s big for a destination. I want this special moment. Brock deserves this. We deserve this.”

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars have both been married before

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ Mexico wedding wasn’t either of the Vanderpump Rules cast members’ first marriage. Bravo fans saw Shay marry Mike Shay in season 3 at their July 2014 wedding.

“There were a lot of things from the beginning of our marriage that kind of tainted the whole relationship,” Shay told Told E! News. “Three months in I found out he had a pill problem. Right before our one-year anniversary, I saw some inappropriate text messages. Then, fast forward to our second anniversary, and I’m just trying to pretend like everything’s fine, because in my mind, we’re married – for better or for worse.”

Vanderpump Rules fans also saw Shay ask her then-husband for a divorce on camera, which was finalized in 2017.

Davies has two children from his previous marriage. Eli and Winter live with their mother in Australia.