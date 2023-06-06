‘Vanderpump Rules’: Scheana Shay Reveals Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval’s 1st Red Flag Moment

Did Scheana Shay just suspect or did she know about the affair between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss from Vanderpump Rules?

Now that the season has wrapped, some fans believe that producers and the cast knew Sandoval was cheating on longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with Leviss. But in a recent tweet, Shay insisted that not only did she just suspect the affair, but she also revealed the first red flag that something was off.

What was Sheana Shay’s red flag moment with Raquel Leviss?

Shay tweeted, “No, I did not KNOW for certain. I just saw a lot of things that were off and started questioning them end of Jan. She turned off her location (that l had for over a year) which was [red flag] number 1 for me.”

Raquel Leviss, Scheana Shay |Casey Durkin/Bravo

During the reunion, Shay shared how close she was with Leviss. She tearfully described how she let Leviss sleep in the same bed with her and husband Brock Davies. Plus, she begged Leviss to reassure her that she did nothing to make her walk away from her.

Shay was also one of the few women on the cast who defended and supported Leviss throughout the season. But she also seemed to be the most shocked and devastated in the friend group when the affair was revealed.

Scheana Shay explains why she didn’t fully believe Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss were having an affair

Having Leviss’s location on her phone seemed to be normal for the friends. Shay believed that one reason why the affair didn’t become overtly apparent was mainly because the group was so tight-knit.

“In this friend group that is obviously incestual at times, this friend group has so much love, and when we’re drinking or whatever, everyone is just extra lovey-dovey and cuddly,” she said on her Scheananigans Dear Media podcast.

“That’s why they were able to get away with this for so long in front of our faces,” Shay explained. She also addressed a scene where Sandoval slapped Leviss on the butt. “Oh my God, it’s so cringe, and how did we not see it? It was in front of our face. It was behind our back. It was right there,” she admitted.

Scheana Shay has reached out to Tom Sandoval

When asked if she would ever become friends with Leviss again, Shay replied, “Never.” Her friendship with Sandoval is a little more complicated. Although she told him they would never talk again during the final episode, Shay did reach out to Sandoval when mutual friend, Ali Rafiq had died.

“I did [contact Sandoval],” she recently said on another episode of her podcast. “He didn’t respond to me,” The second one didn’t even deliver. I think he turned his phone off, but this was a few days ago, and it still never delivered.”

Shay then reached out to mutual friend Kyle Chan just to ensure that no one harmed themselves. Jax Taylor, who was Shay’s guest on the podcast observed that Sandoval was dealing with more than the show at this point.

“I’ve gone through a lot of hell on that show – nothing like this,” Taylor said. “And now you’re putting his best friend[‘s death] on top of that and the fact that his family is not all on board with him, I’d be in a dark hole.”