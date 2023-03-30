‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Cast Members Who Returned as a Guest

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules has been one of the most eventful seasons of reality TV in recent memory. The drama around “Scandoval” has plagued the show as it’s been airing, with the upcoming reunion set to be a memorable affair (no pun intended). Season 10 also saw the return of some familiar faces to the Pump Rules universe.

Kristen Doute | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Kristen Doute

Kristen Doute was a main cast member on Vanderpump Rules when the show first premiered in 2013. The server at Lisa Vanderpump’s famed SUR restaurant remained a part of the series through its eighth season in 2020.

Doute, along with former cast member Stassi Schroeder, was fired after its eighth season in 2020 due to a past racist scandal. Doute and Schroeder called the police in 2018 on fellow cast member Faith Stowers after seeing an article in the Daily Mail about a Black woman wanted for theft and believing it was her. “There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady,” Stowers recalled in an Instagram Live. “It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview.”

Both Doute and Schroeder were fired by Bravo as a result. Doute was dropped by her book agency during that scandal and expressed remorse for the racist prank in a since-deleted Instagram post. “Although my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the Black community, and how dangerous my actions could have been to [Faith],” she wrote.

Doute returned to season 10 of VPR in the midst of the cast members dealing with another scandal: the secret relationship of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.

Brock Davies

Brock Davies, husband of SUR server Scheana Shay, joined the show as a full-time cast member in its ninth season. In season 10, he returned as a guest. Season 10 of the show highlighted their wedding ceremony.

“I composed myself after, like, the first look, I was like,’ We’re good, we’re good.’ And then we walked outside and saw a rainbow and I was like, ‘What the hell?’” he told Us Weekly of the emotional nuptials.

Peter Madrigal

For its first eight seasons, Peter Madrigal was a manager at SUR and appeared on Vanderpump Rules as a recurring star. He took a break for season 9 but returned in season 10 as a guest. His work as a manager continues to be showcased in the new season.

“The thing is I’m not going to be able to be managing SUR and involved in drama… That’s not good, you know what I mean, there always has to be someone with a level head through all the chaos involved,” Madrigal said of his return at a tumultuous time in an episode of the Jamie All Over podcast. “Because I manage the restaurant, I mean how bad would that look if I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m dating the staff.’”

Max Todd

Max Todd is the son of Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd. He first appeared on the show as a guest in its eighth season and was a recurring figure on season 9. In season 10, he continued to make appearances as a guest.