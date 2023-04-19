‘Vanderpump Rules’: Does the Season 10 Intro Reveal that Producers Knew About ‘Scandoval’ Ahead of Time?

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 has been rife with drama, with cast members embroiled in all manner of controversy. However, one of the biggest scandals has been the alleged affair between Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval. Recently, a video has surfaced, taking a closer look at the Season 10 intro and suggesting that it reveals the producers knew about the affair ahead of time. Does it, though?

Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval’s affair has been the biggest scandal in ‘Vanderpump Rules’

In his first interview since #Scandoval broke, Tom Sandoval admits his first kiss with Raquel Leviss was "magnetic" amid "lack of intimacy" with Ariana https://t.co/lSWt1hvY8b pic.twitter.com/PhmAJe5VSR — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) April 11, 2023

After nine years together, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval split in March 2023. This came after Madix learned of Sandoval’s affair with co-star Leviss. An insider told People that the affair began in mid 2022. However, Madix only learned of it in March 2023 when she found a sexual selfie video from Raquel and a “history of inappropriate communications” on Sandoval’s phone.

After news of the cheating scandal broke, Sandoval and Leviss took to social media to address the rumors. The pair confirmed they had an affair and apologized for the pain they caused.

Dubbed “Scandoval,” the cheating scandal has been the biggest one in VPR’s history and has caused a lot of tension among the cast members. The drama has continued to unfold throughout Season 10, with the cast taking sides and getting involved. The scandal has even caused rifts between long-time friends, Leviss and Scheana Shay, who had a falling out over Leviss’ behavior.

According to TMZ, Shay actually got violent with Leviss when she found out about her affair with Sandoval. Leviss even had to get a restraining order against her former BFF.

Does the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 intro reveal ‘Scandoval’?

Recently, a TikTok video surfaced, taking a closer look at the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 intro. The video speculates that the way the couples were set up in the intro may indicate that the producers knew how the season would go.

In the Season 10 intro video, Tom Schwartz and Sandoval are seen together at their restaurant, Schwartz and Sandy’s. The video then heads to TomTom, where we see Madix, Lala Kent, and Katie Maloney.

According to the recent TikTok video, in past VPR seasons, the couples are usually shown together in the intro. So, the TikToker suggested the fact that Madix and Sandoval were not shown together in the intro video is evidence that VPR producers knew about Scandoval beforehand.

Fans speculate on whether ‘Vanderpump Rules’ producers knew about Sandoval and Leviss’ affair

The TikTok video has caused a lot of speculation among fans, with many wondering whether the producers knew about the scandal before it happened. Many have offered their own explanations for how the intro is set up, with some believing that it does not necessarily indicate that the producers knew about Sandoval and Leviss’ affair ahead of time.

Some fans have pointed out that the Toms were opening a new business together, which could explain why they were paired up in the intro. “I think it had more to do with business. Toms with Schwartz & Sandy’s/Ariana & Katie with the sandwich shop. Lala is filler,” read one comment.

Other fans have suggested that Katie and Tom’s divorce may have been the reason for the intro’s arrangement. “I wonder if it has something to do with Katie and Tom divorcing, so they couldn’t be together, so they had to redo the grouping,” wrote one fan.

Others, however, believe that the producers must have known about the scandal before it happened. They argue that the way the intro is set up is too coincidental and that the producers must have been aware of what was going on behind the scenes. Do you think the producers knew?