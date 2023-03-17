‘Vanderpump Rules’: Who Is Tom Sandoval’s ‘Miami Girl’ and Where Is She Now?

Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss shook the Bravo universe, and fans are reminded of another cheating scandal involving the Vanderpump Rules star. In season 3, Sandoval was accused of hooking up with a woman known only as “Miami Girl” early in his relationship with Ariana Madix. Here’s what happened, who Miami Girl really is, and what we know about her life now.

Tom Sandoval | Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Tom Sandoval allegedly cheated on Ariana Madix with ‘Miami Girl’ in season 3 of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval is currently embroiled in an affair scandal with his co-star Raquel Leviss, but it’s not the first time he was accused of cheating on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix.

Sandoval cheated on his previous girlfriend of six years, Kristen Doute, with Madix. The two SUR bartenders started dating immediately after Sandoval and Doute ended their relationship.

In season 3, Doute tried to convince Madix that Sandoval had cheated on her during a boys’ trip to Miami. She and the other woman, known on the show as Miami Girl, confronted Sandoval at SUR while he and Madix were working.

According to Miami Girl, she and Sandoval met at the Mondrian Hotel in Miami. They talked for hours before hooking up. She also described graphic details of Sandoval’s anatomy, his drug use that night, and more.

Miami Girl flew to Los Angeles to speak with Sandoval on camera. When she appeared at the SUR bar where Sandoval was working, he and Madix walked out of the restaurant, refusing to film until she was gone. Madix never believed her boyfriend cheated on her, and the two of them refuted accusations from other cast members.

Who is Tom Sandoval’s ‘Miami Girl’ and where is she now?

Miami Girl’s real name is Annemarie Kunkel, and she has stayed out of the public eye since her episode of the Bravo show.

Not much is known about Kunkel’s whereabouts now. According to her Twitter, which was last active in 2017, she was born in Los Angeles and was living in New York. One of her tweets refers to Kunkel being her maiden name, so it’s likely she got married after her brief appearance on Vanderpump Rules. Life & Style reported that her new last name is Maldonado and she has three children.

She moved on from her cheating scandal with Tom Sandoval, while he and the other castmates are currently reliving it after news of his months-long affair with Raquel Leviss broke.

Lisa Vanderpump thinks the bartender cheated on Ariana Madix early in their relationship

Lisa Vanderpump, the Bravo show’s namesake and Tom Sandoval’s former boss at SUR, believes the bartender cheated on Ariana Madix with Miami Girl.

On Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked Vanderpump if she thought Sandoval hooked up with Miami Girl in season 3 after his affair scandal with Raquel Leviss came to light.

“Well, I never think anybody comes into a bar and says they did hook up with you if they didn’t,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum said. “I think they might say they didn’t if they did. So, yeah, I believe Miami Girl.”

An audience poll showed that 96% of viewers agreed with Vanderpump.