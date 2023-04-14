‘Vanderpump Rules’: Tom Schwartz Calls Katie Maloney a ‘Monster’ Early in Their Relationship on ‘WWHL’

Reality TV personalities Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney were a couple before they made their Bravo debuts on Vanderpump Rules in 2013. The couple began dating in 2011 and tied the knot in 2016 but ultimately divorced in 2022. When reflecting on the early days of their relationship, Schwartz didn’t have some good things to say.

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney were married for six years

Before Vanderpump Rules hit the airwaves in 2013, future VPR star Kristen Doute introduced Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney in 2011. The two began dating soon after. When Pump Rules hit Bravo in 2013, only Maloney was featured on the show as a cast member, while Schwartz was introduced as her boyfriend.

Maloney and Schwartz tied the knot in 2016. But in 2022, they divorced, citing irreconcilable differences. Maloney reflected on the deterioration of their relationship in a 2023 episode of Vanderpump Rules.

“The only thing I could ever come up with [on why Schwartz is never on my side] is just that he just didn’t like me. He might have loved me, but he just didn’t like me,” Maloney said after getting in an argument with Schwartz, according to Us Weekly.

Schwartz, for his part, blamed their past problems on Maloney. “You abused the wife, husband card. You can’t pull it 16 times a day,” he said. “I was a great f***ing husband. I am going to tell you why I didn’t [defend you] more often toward the end of our marriage. Because you abused it early on.”

Tom Schwartz said Katie Maloney was a ‘monster’ during their marriage

In an April 2023 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Schwartz attempted to clarify why he and his ex-wife had tension.

“Here’s the thing: early on in our relationship, she abused [the request to defend her] a little bit. She was always getting in tiffs and she’s like, You’re with me or against me,'” Schwartz explained. “She demanded unconditional loyalty early on.” He noted that Maloney did “put a lot of work” into changing her behavior. As a result, their relationship today has improved.

“She’s way better now. Katie, I love you but in the beginning, she was kind of a monster,” he said. “She was a monster. She has had a falling out with every single person in her life multiple times. And I just didn’t like getting dragged into all that and I guess I became a little numb when she actually did need me it’s like the boy who cried wolf.”

Their relationship today

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules has been plagued with drama surrounding the affair of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. But cameras have been following the other cast members as well, including Schwartz and Maloney as they worked through their estrangement and divorce. They successfully sold the house they shared together and maintain a cordial relationship.

Schwartz, meanwhile, has reportedly moved on to new romance. He’s reportedly been dating Jo Wenberg since the spring of 2023. Maloney has also been having fun after their divorce, reportedly being romantically linked to actor Satchel Clendenin since late 2022.