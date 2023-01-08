‘Veronica Mars’: The Top Donor For the Movie Reboot Gave $10,000 and Wasn’t Even a Fan of the Show

A cult classic series that is responsible for Kristen Bell’s rise to stardom, Veronica Mars only ran on TV for three years. But it managed to make a big impact and garner a very devoted fanbase. Veronica Mars went off the air in 2007. However, fans of the show weren’t satisfied with that short run and clamored for years for Bell to make her return as the feisty detective. In 2014, they got their wish, through a process that included a lot of campaigning and even crowdfunding. Interestingly enough, however, one of the top donors for the crowdfunded film wasn’t even a Veronica Mars fan.

‘Veronica Mars’ was rebooted for a 2014 movie

Veronica Mars was created by screenwriter Rob Thomas and premiered on UPN in 2004. After three successful years, it went off the air. But Thomas, and series star Bell, always hoped for a demand for more stories featuring the young private investigator. And they were right to hope.

After the show’s confusing finale left many unresolved story points, viewers started asking for a new season. But the process wasn’t exactly easy. Ultimately, it would be seven years before the cast reunited to make the feature film. Veronica Mars (the movie) was released in 2014.

Funded almost entirely through Kickstarter, according to IMDb, the movie featured many favorite characters. It was also a critical success, receiving an 80% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and earning a 78% audience score. Many critics praised the clever writing and sharp plot, with one noting “The film is an obvious labor of love for all concerned, and the good times are infectious.”

The top donor for the ‘Veronica Mars’ movie wasn’t even a fan of the show

Fans from all over the world chipped in to help make the Veronica Mars movie. But the top donor on the crowdfunded project wasn’t even a fan of the show. According to The Atlantic, Steven Dengler opted to donate $10,000 to the project because he’s a fan of “crowdfunding,” and not because he had any particular passion for the Veronica Mars fandom.

That wasn’t the end of the Veronica Mars story — not by a long shot. After several years of waiting and hoping, the show came back in a limited capacity. The long-awaited fourth season dropped on Hulu in July 2019, continuing the story of the 2004-07 TV series as well as the one detailed in the 2014 film. In addition Bell, several other cast members from the original series returned to their characters as well.

What did critics say about the 2019 ‘Veronica Mars’ reboot?

The 2019 reboot of Veronica Mars was notably a bit darker and more intense than the original series. Critics appreciated this darker shift, however, and currently, the fourth season holds an impressive 89% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Fans were more divided on the fourth season, however, with a 32% audience score on the review site. “The return of Veronica Mars is smart and sharp, full of deft, snappy writing,” one critic detailed.

For many fans, the ending of the season is where things went wrong. “Loved everything but that terrible, unnecessary ending!” wrote one fan. With Bell interested in reprising her role as Veronica Mars, it is always possible that another season could happen sometime in the future — that is, if fans are still interested.