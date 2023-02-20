Vicki Gunvalson Is the ‘RHUGT’ Cast Member Brandi Glanville Would ‘Least Want to Sleep With’

Before Brandi Glanville headed off to film The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4, the former RHOBH alum opened up about at least one RHUGT cast member she would never consider hooking up with.

Of the RHUGT Season 4 cast, Glanville said she was least attracted to Vicki Gunvalson from The Real Housewives of Orange County. The remark came before rumors surfaced that Glanville made unwanted sexual advances toward Caroline Manzo while filming RHUGT. Glanville was sent home after the incident occurred and Manzo left on her own accord.

Brandi Glanville is ‘least likely to sleep with’ Vicki Gunvalson on ‘RHUGT’

Glanville and the other RHUGT Season 2 cast members met Gunvalson while she was going through a painful breakup. She was moody and often clashed with the other cast members. Glanville said Gunvalson annoyed the rest of the cast. So it isn’t surprising that she chose Gunvalson as her “least likely to sleep with” RHUGT cast member.

Brandi Glanville, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge | Eugene Gologursky/Bravo via Getty Images

“Oh, Vicki. I mean, I’m not going to say I love her, but Vicki,” Glanville said on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast in response to the question, “Who would you least like to sleep with from RHUGT.”

“I started to like her right when the trip was over,” Glanville said about last season. Apparently, Gunvalson didn’t tell the rest of the cast that she was going through a breakup until the end of the trip. “I started to understand her a little bit more, but there’s just so many things that I disagree with her on. So yeah. I mean, hopefully, she’s getting it. She’s got a hot boyfriend.”

Brandi Glanville joked about giving someone a ‘lap dance’ when she’s drunk

Alcohol was involved in the incident with Manzo, Page Six reports. But Glanville said on the podcast that she’s a happy drunk.

“I am a happy drunk, I will give you a lap dance. I like to have fun and I don’t hide the fact that I get drunk,” she said. “When I pass out in my clothes I know I had a really good night ’cause there was no getting that dress off, I just needed to go to bed. And honestly, how many times has everyone that I known done that?”

“Like I’m in my clothes, got my makeup on from last night. It’s fine. I just don’t pretend. I’ve had times where literally I tried to get my dress off with, it was like a zipper and I was like, f*** it. And I wasn’t even that drunk. I was just like, I’m going to bed,” she said.

‘If I’m going to drink, I’m going to drink,’ Brandi says

She later added, “If I’m going to drink, I’m going to drink. And I think a lot of people are afraid to let that side show where I’m not.”

“If we’re at a party and especially when I’m stressed and anxious about having a fight, I’m having, like Chardonnay is my best friend in the room,” she said. “So I was just, no, I’m 100% who I am. I mean, I’ve done a million other reality shows at this point and I feel like if you see me, I’m always the same.”