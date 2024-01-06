Video of the Duke of Sussex at his father King Charles' coronation looking like he was shedding tears during the ceremony is now making the rounds on social media.

The biggest event for Britain’s royal family in 2023 was the coronation of King Charles. The high-profile ceremony saw presidents, prime ministers, diplomats, and other royals from around the world gather at Westminster Abbey to witness history. The king’s youngest son, Prince Harry, even flew over 5,000 miles to attend the affair.

All eyes were on the Duke of Sussex that day as it was the first time he came face to face with his relatives since releasing his explosive memoir Spare. A clip from one moment that people tuning in at home may have missed shows a look of sadness on Harry’s face that he couldn’t hide. Now, many are wondering if he was or was about to start crying during the ceremony.

Viral video shows Prince Harry about to burst into tears

The video, which was posted to TikTok, shows some of the royals and guests who attended the coronation smiling before cutting to Harry who didn’t look happy at all. In fact, the final image of the prince looks as if he is or is about to cry.

The nine-second clip has over 630,000 views and more than 55,000 likes. It also has over 100 comments with many discussing just how sad the duke looked on the biggest day of his father’s life.

“He was probably upset because he’s missing his child’s birthday,” one user wrote noting that the coronation took place on May 6, the same day as Harry’s son Archie’s birthday.

Others opined that Harry’s expression had to do with his late mother Princess Diana.

“I think that reminded [him] of his Mum. IDK but I feel bad for him,” a commenter posted.

Another agreed writing: “I think Harry missed his mother and also was disappointed.” And another opined: “He’s sad/mad probably because he wanted to see his mum there not Camilla.”

What a body language expert observed from the duke during the ceremony

Judi James is an author and body language expert who analyzed Prince Harry’s behavior and demeanor during his father’s special day. She noticed that the duke appeared “nervous” before the ceremony even began as he waited for the king and Prince William to enter the Abbey.

“As Harry waited in his seat for his father and brother to arrive there were some subliminal signs of building tension or anxiety,” the expert said, adding that “[Harry] sucked his lips in and licked them and his blink rate increased, suggesting adrenaline prompted by nerves.”

When they did arrive, James noticed Harry get in a quick glance at the king but then made an effort to ignore William as the Prince of Wales made his way to his seat.

“Harry was looking up as Charles, William, and Kate arrived to walk past. But after looking at his father, Harry turned his head again in a very odd way at a crucial point in the ceremony when all eyes and attention were on Charles and William’s arrival.”

