The biggest night in country music is here! The 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards will be held on Thursday, May 16. Reba McEntire will host the event, which will feature performances from Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert, and more. But don’t look for the show on cable. This year’s ACM awards stream live on Prime Video.

Where can you watch the ACM Awards?

The 59th ACM Awards will take place on May 16 at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Wondering what channel the Academy of Country Music Awards is on? You won’t find it on ABC, Fox, or CMT. Instead, this year’s ceremony will stream live on Prime Video and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch starting at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT.

The ACM Awards Red Carpet Show will air on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch starting at 7 p.m. EDT. Amber Anderson, Kelly Sutton, Makho Ndlovu, and Elaina D. Smith host the red carpet, with Katie Neal as a correspondent. The Red Carpet Show will also feature a performance from Megan Moroney.

Do you need an Amazon Prime membership to watch the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards?

While Prime Video is the exclusive streaming home of this year’s ACM Awards, you don’t need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to see all of this year’s winners and live performances. Head to www.amazon.com/salp/acmawards for more details on how to watch.

If you miss the live show, the entire event will be available to stream immediately after the show on Prime Video. On May 17 at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT, it will be available on the Amazon Music App and on Amazon Freevee.

Who is performing at this year’s ACM Awards?

Jelly Roll performs during the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards | SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

A who’s who of country music will be on stage at the 2024 ACM Awards. In addition to Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, and Miranda Lambert, performers include Jelly Roll Cody Johnson, Post Malone, Parker McCollum, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, and Lainey Wilson. Host Reba McEntire will also debut brand-new music. Plus, there will be duets between Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan; Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani; and Nate Smith featuring Avril Lavigne. Throughout the night, Bobby Bones will showcase artist interviews and special show moments in the “Backstage With Bobby Bones” segment.

Presenters at this year’s awards include Alabama, Tyler Cameron, Randy Travis, Clay Walker, and Richard Sherman.

One person who’s not among the list of presenters or performers at the 2024 ACM Awards? Beyoncé. Her album Cowboy Carter isn’t nominated because it was released outside of the eligibility window. While some fans might be hoping that she’ll make a surprise appearance at the event, there’s no confirmation that she’ll be in attendance.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.