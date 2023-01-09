How to Watch the Golden Globes 2023

Hollywood award season kicks off with the 2023 Golden Globes. The ceremony airing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, honors the best in TV and film. Here’s what to expect for this year’s award ceremony.

Lopez vs. Lopez star Selenis Leyva I David Livingston/WireImage

How to watch and stream the Golden Globes 2023?

The Golden Globes is one of Hollywood’s most significant award ceremonies. It’s the first award show of the season and one of the few that honors TV and film. The ceremony has been a big part of the NBC network since the 1960s.

The 2023 ceremony will again be shown on NBC live on Jan. 10 and on the networks’ app and website. You can watch it via streaming services if you don’t have cable. According to Digital Trends, the show will stream live on Peacock. Other streaming platforms, including Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, and FuboTV, can be used to view the ceremony.

Tune in to the #GoldenGlobes TUESDAY at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @nbc and @peacock ? pic.twitter.com/P9B0vde0bb — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2023

A look at this year’s Golden Globe nominations

The Golden Globes 2023 will be a star-studded affair with TV and film’s biggest stars. This year’s nominations feature an eclectic mix of comedies and dramas. On the film side, The Banshees of Inisherin led the way with eight nominations, including Colin Farrell’s nod for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy.

For the Drama side, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans, and Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis will vie for Bets Picticutre-Drama. Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser, Hugh Jackman, Bill Nighy, and Jeremy Pope will be competing for the top prize in the actor category. Cate Blanchett, Olivia Colman, Viola Davis, Ana de Armas, and Michelle Williams fill out the Drama Actress category.

For TV, Abbott Elementary scored five nominations. Its stars Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Janelle James all scored acting nods. The usual nominees, The Crown, Better Call Saul, and Ozark, received nominations in the Drama category. Meanwhile, Yellowstone star Kevin Costner will compete for Best Actor but faces stiff competition from Jeff Bridges and Bob Oden kirk.

Who will host the Golden Globes 2023?

No award show is complete without a host. Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Ricky Gervais hosted the broadcast in previous years. For this year’s ceremony, Jerrod Carmichael will take his turn onstage.

The standup comedian is best known for his roles in the film Neighbors, and the TV shows The Goodwin Games and The Carmichael Show. Although he’s no stranger to guest hosting, he’ll have big shoes to fill as the award show’s host. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Carmichael said he was “excited” about the offer to host the Golden Globes.

Jerrod Carmichael hosts the #GoldenGlobes on Tuesday, January 10 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @nbc and @peacock! pic.twitter.com/PdFUQYMVDn — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2023

The comedian says he was home alone during the holidays when he received the call. Although Carmichael’s happy with the opportunity, he joked he’s working with his arch nemesis NBC marketing. He then told a hilarious story about shooting a billboard for the award show.

“They said, ‘Can you smile, you know, in the new picture so we can put ‘Changin’ it up’ beside your face? And I said, ‘How about I scowl and instead of ‘Changin’ it up,’ it says ‘a night of devastation’?” Despite the hurdles with the promo, Carmichael is excited about the big night. Viewers can tune in to see Carmichael roast his fellow celebrities on Jan. 10.