Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover Adele’s ‘Set Fire to the Rain’

Kelly Clarkson is the queen of music covers. On her talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer frequently performs unique covers of songs by other artists. During a recent episode The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson covered Adele‘s song “Set Fire to the Rain.”

(L-R) Kelly Clarkson and Adele | Charles Sykes/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

Kelly Calrkson performed Adele’s song ‘Set Fire to the Rain’

Clarkson is such a good singer that oftentimes her song covers are just as good, if not better, than the original. Not only does Clarkson have an incredible vocal range, she is also a versatile singer and can cover multiple genres.

Adele is known for her powerhouse and somber vocals, and her songs are often considered to be difficult to sing.

On Jan. 23, Clarkson gave it a shot and covered “Set Fire to the Rain,” one of Adele’s most popular songs. Clarkson’s performance of “Set Fire to the Rain” can be viewed below.

On YouTube, fans of Clarkson shared how impressed they were by Clarkson’s cover of “Set Fire to the Rain.”

“I know that she’s famous and most people know of her. But honestly, I don’t think that she receives the accolades that she deserves. Her talent is immense! She can sing anything. Literally, anything,” one fan commented on YouTube.

Another fan commented, “How can she only have 3 Grammy awards? Such an injustice, she vocal genius, power and immense emotion.”

“She’s so underrated. The millions of people commenting on her covers over the past few years better not be sleeping when the new album drops,” wrote a YouTube user.

“I still think Kelly is one of the best voices of all time. It’s the fact that she sings beautifully, but she can also sing any song, any genre, and make it her own,” a fan commented on YouTube.

What is ‘Set Fire to the Rain’ about?

Adele released “Set Fire to the Rain” on her 2011 studio album 21. The album was released in January 2011, and “Set Fire to the Rain” was released as a single in July 2011. Adele went on to win Best Pop Solo Performance for “Set Fire to the Rain” at the 2013 Grammy Awards.

With the song, Adele sings about the back-and-forth nature of a relationship, using the opposing elements of water and fire as metaphors.

“But there’s a side to you/ That I never knew, never knew/ All the things you’d say/ They were never true, never true/ And the games you play/ You would always win, always win/ But I set fire to the rain/ Watched it pour as I touched your face/ Well, it burned while I cried/ ‘Cause I heard it screaming out your name/ Your name,” Adele sings in the song.

Kelly Clarkson is a fan of Adele

“Set Fire to the Rain” is not the first song by Adele that Clarkson has covered on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The singer has also covered “Rumour Has It,” “Rolling in the Deep,” “Water Under the Bridge,” and “Send My Love.”

During a 2012 interview with Rolling Stone, Clarkson revealed she had been a fan of Adele for quite some time.

“As long as I don’t get beat by someone who sucks. And I voted for Adele in all the categories where she won – I’ve been a fan of hers since ‘Chasing Pavements,'” Clarkson told Rolling Stone.