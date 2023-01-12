The Young and the Restless is a famous soap opera. Since 1973, viewers have tuned in to watch the latest drama unfolding in Genoa City. Yet, there’s been many changes over the decades, including how fans can watch the program.

The Young and the Restless stars Eileen Davidson, Beth Maitland, and Peter Bergman I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

How to watch ‘The Young and the Restless’ without cable

The Young and the Restless premiered on CBS on March 26, 1973. Since then, it’s become the network’s most-watched daytime TV show. Thanks to dramatic storylines, epic couples, and iconic characters like Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), it’s become the number one soap opera.

The show airs five times a week on CBS, yet for those that don’t have cable, there are other ways to watch. According to Just Watch, the soap opera is available on Paramount Plus and fubo TV. It can also be viewed for free on Pluto TV and the CBS website.

The show is currently in its 50th season

Soap operas are a main staple of daytime TV. Since 1949, the shows have entertained fans with their flair for drama and romance. While many shows have come and gone, The Young and the Restless is here to stay.

The show is in its 50th season and is one of the longest-running soap operas on the air. As the producers prepare for its 50th-anniversary celebration, there will be some surprises. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, head writer Josh Griffith says, “This is going to be possibly the most exciting year because it’s also Y&R’s 50th anniversary, and we’re going to make the most of it.”

Griffith also promised “Incredibly exciting, suspenseful, romantic, heartbreaking, and emotionally powerful stories.”

‘The Young and the Restless’ is renewed through 2024

Since 2009, many beloved soap operas have been cancelled. Guiding Light, As the World Turns, All My Children, and One Life to Live have said goodbye to TV. Most recently, Days of Our Lives moved from NBC to Peacock in September 2022.

You asked, we answered! ? These #YR stars answered this fan question for #FanFriday. Keep the questions coming! pic.twitter.com/ZaQCSpAGsu — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 21, 2022

There are now three remaining soap operas, including The Young and the Restless. Although the show’s storytelling has come under criticism, it still has loyal fans. Yet, the string of cancellations has fans worried about their favorite shows. But they can rest assured, The Young and the Restless isn’t leaving anytime soon.

The show is renewed through the 2024 season, so fans can continue watching more Genoa City action.