Freeform, the network that brought the hit series Cruel Summer, has a new mystery series worth checking out: The Watchful Eye. The show follows a young woman who uncovers dark secrets — and maybe something supernatural — during her stay at The Greybourne, an apartment building that is home to an affluent family. The plot of The Watchful Eye may sound like something out of a mystery novel, but is it based on a book? Here’s what to know about the show’s inspiration.

Mariel Morino as Elena and Amy Acker as Tory in ‘The Watchful Eye’ | Kailey Schwerman/Freeform

What is ‘The Watchful Eye’ on Freeform?

The Watchful Eye stars Mariel Morino As Elena Santos, a live-in nanny with a complicated past who has been hired to look after Jasper Ward (Henry Joseph Samiri). However, Elena has an ulterior motive for taking on the job: She wants to get her hands on an heirloom hidden at The Greybourne.

After moving into the building, Elena uncovers some deadly secrets that might connect to the recent death of Jasper’s mom. She soon realizes that other residents might have their own ulterior motives.

The Watchful Eye was created by You’ve Got Mail and Grace and Frankie producer Julie Durk. Meanwhile, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist producer Emily Fox serves as the showrunner. In addition to Morino, The Watchful Eye stars Warren Christie, Amy Acker, Jon Ecker, Aliyah Royale, Lex Lumpkin, and Kelly Bishop.

Is ‘The Watchful Eye’ based on a book or a true story?

While there are books out there called The Watchful Eye, this series is not based on any of them. It’s also not a true story. The Watchful Eye is an original creation from Durk.

As far as inspirations go, The Watchful Eye might have taken some direction from Alfred Hitchcock films. Morino herself compared the series to Hitchcock’s work during Freeform’s Television Critics Association panel, per Deadline.

“I think that the suspense, the eeriness, the cinematic aspect of the show [are reminiscent of Hitchcock]. Hitchcockian thrillers are usually very cinematic; they’re full of suspense; and obviously, they’re crime-driven. But I think that different to being a classic Hitchcockian thriller, there is a very empowered female at the center of this story who’s got an axe to grind,” Morino explained.

Showrunner Emily Fox teased what to expect this season

The first two episodes of The Watchful Eye aired on Jan. 30 on Freeform. The story is just getting started, and there’s plenty more suspense to come. In an interview with Deadline, Fox revealed that fans can expect to learn more about Elena, as well as other characters and The Greybourne itself. It will all play into the bigger mysteries of “whodunit” and “whydunit.” Fox said:

“We’re gonna get to know some of our other characters in the world. This world gets a little bit bigger with each episode and a little bit richer and more complex. I think we’re going to learn a lot more about the history of the building. There is a puzzle piece put in place with each episode. Part of what the viewer should be figuring out in the first few episodes is, ‘Wait, what are we trying to solve for here?’ There’s a whodunit, and there’s a whydunit.”

Additionally, fans will see more supernatural elements that will have them — and Elena — questioning what is real and what’s not.

“There’s the supernatural component too. One of my really favorite things about it is that there’s sort of no way to prove that it’s not happening, but when something is happening, just in your head, it can make you think, like, ‘Am I losing my grip on reality? Is there something in this building that’s making me see things?’ It’s yet another test for Elena,” Fox added.

New episodes of The Watchful Eye air on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on Freeform. Next-day streaming is also available on Hulu.