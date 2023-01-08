‘Wednesday’ Actors Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White Will Co-Star in an Upcoming Romance Movie

Wednesday actors Jenna Ortega, who plays the titular character, and Percy Hynes White, who plays psychic artist Xavier Thorpe, are playing each other’s love interests working together again on a romance movie. Here’s what fans of the Netflix stars need to know about their upcoming film, and whether their on-screen chemistry is inspired by real life.

Percy Hynes White and Jenna Ortega | Presley Ann/Getty Images; Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

‘Wednesday’ fans love seeing the chemistry between Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) and Xavier Thorpe (Percy Hynes White)

Tim Burton’s Wednesday centers around the adventures of Wednesday Addams (played by Jenna Ortega) as she investigates a series of mysterious killings at the fictional Nevermore Academy. The Netflix show also focuses on Wednesday’s love triangle with barista Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan) and fellow psychic Xavier Thorpe (Percy Hynes White).

Fans loved watching the on-screen chemistry between Ortega and White’s characters. “How could people ship Wednesday with Tyler when you literally have Xavier???? Xavier was perfect,” one fan commented on Twitter, while another tweeted, “idk why but I find it so funny that xavier doesn’t even try to hide the fact that he likes wednesday he doesn’t even try to deny it bc it’s so ridiculously obvious, this is exactly what i want in a ship.”

‘Wednesday’ fans who love Wednesday Addams and Xavier Thorpe together will love an upcoming movie starring Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White

Fans who enjoyed watching Xavier Thorpe and Wednesday Addams’ blossoming romance on Wednesday will love seeing Percy Hynes White and Jenna Ortega co-starring in an upcoming romance drama film.

“I love working with Jenna,” White told Popternative (via Just Jared Jr.). “The movie I’m doing in Utah right now is with her as well. We have a fun time together.”

Ortega will also serve as an executive producer of the film, titled Winter Spring Summer or Fall. Holidate and About Fate writer Tiffany Paulsen is leading the project, with a script written by Dan Schoffer and edited by Paulsen. Described as “Before Sunrise meets The Perks of Being a Wallflower, the story follows two teens (Ortega and Hynes White) on the cusp of adulthood who meet and fall in love over four significant days of the year” (per Deadline).

“We’re excited to be further diversifying MPCA’s robust slate with Winter Spring Summer or Fall,” producer Brad Krevoy said. “Jenna is enormously talented as an actor and producer, and we know both she and Percy will bring heartfelt depth to their roles and that, along with Tiffany’s experience with character and her vision for this film, will only enhance the brilliant script from Dan.”

Who are the two Netflix actors dating in real life?

Thanks to the on-screen chemistry between Jenna Ortega and her Wednesday co-stars, many fans have wondered if there is any real-life romance going on with Percy Hynes White.

Ortega is tight-lipped about her personal life, but there is no indication that she is in a relationship. She was previously linked to actor Asher Angel after they dressed as former couple Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson for Halloween in 2018, and Jacob Sartorius after kissing him in his 2017 “Chapstick” music video.

But she debunked those dating rumors in a 2019 appearance on the Just Between Us podcast. “According to the internet, I dated like six guys, [but I] dated none of them,” Ortega said (per Capital FM).

White has also kept quiet about his personal life, although he has referred to Ortega as his “friend” in interviews.

“Yeah, it’s kinda weird,” he told Hollywire when asked about all the attention surrounding Wednesday. “It’s more so weird, like, seeing Jenna’s face everywhere, because that’s just like, my friend, and I’m like, ‘What the hell?’ Like I can’t escape her face. It’s all over the place.”