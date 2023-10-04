Kim and Barry Plath's eldest daughter Hosanna has opted not to participate in her family's TLC reality series, 'Welcome to Plathville.'

TLC’s Welcome to Plathville introduced us to the Plaths, a large, blonde-haired, blue-eyed family living in Georgia. Parents Kim and Barry Plath raised their many kids in a strict religious environment, away from the temptations of the outside world. But once their oldest children got a taste of life beyond their family’s farm, things got complicated.

Now in its fifth season, Welcome to Plathville continues to show the cracks in the Plath family’s relationship, especially those between Olivia Plath, who is married to eldest son Ethan Plath, and her in-laws. But, it turns out, the show doesn’t give us a full picture of the entire Plath family. Kim and Barry’s eldest daughter, Hosanna Plath, is almost completely absent from the show.

Meet the Plath family from ‘Welcome to Plathville’

Welcome to Plathville follows Kim and Barry and eight of their kids: Ethan, Micah, Moriah, Lydia, Isaac, Amber, Cassia, and Mercy. But the couple are actually parents to 10 children.

Barry and Kim also had a son named Joshua Plath. Tragically, he died in an accident in 2008, when he was just 17 months old. His death was devastating for the family, particularly his mom Kim, who has said she essentially “shut down” in the year after the tragedy. Though it’s been more than a decade since the accident, the Plath family still honors his memory every year, as seen in an episode of Welcome to Plathville Season 4, when they all came together to visit his grave on his birthday.

In addition, Kim and Barry are also parents to a daughter named Hosanna. She appeared briefly in an early episode of Welcome to Plathville, where Kim described her as “almost perfect.” However, she is generally not seen on the show.

Who is Hosanna Plath?

Hosanna is Barry and Kim’s second child. She was born in August 1999 and is 24 years old.

In 2019 – the same year Welcome to Plathville premiered – Hosanna married a man named Timothy Noble. Both are musicians, and they first got to know each other at a quartet convention in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., in 2016, as they explained in a 2019 interview with KTTK Radio (via Facebook).

“My family and I traveled for maybe four or five years, singing, and we happened to be at a showcase at the quartet convention,” Hosanna said. “And we were on right before [Timothy] came on, and we sang the same song that he was going to sing.”

That slightly awkward encounter eventually led to romance and marriage. Now, Hosanna and her husband live in Ohio. She is a violinist and he plays piano and sings. Together, they travel the country performing at churches and other venues.

“It is their desire that you not only enjoy the music, but that you also truly get the message of their songs. Their programs are meant to proclaim the gospel, encourage and uplift Christians, and bring honor and glory to our great God,” according to a message on their website.

Hosanna didn’t want to participate in ‘Welcome to Plathville’

Hosanna Plath in ‘Welcome to Plathville’ | TLC via YouTube

Timothy and Hosanna are professional performers who share their music with audiences around the U.S. However, they opted not to invite the Welcome to Plathville cameras to document their lives. Instead, they prefer a more private kind of existence, Hosanna’s sister Lydia recently explained.

“Hosanna and her husband Timothy [Noble] early on just decided that the show was not for them,” Lydia shared in a video she posted on YouTube earlier in 2023. “They wanted to live their lives privately and I’m really proud of them for making that decision. I think it was very healthy for the two of them to just build their marriage.”

While Hosanna isn’t part of Welcome to Plathville, she still has a relationship with her parents and siblings.

“We’re very close with them,” Lydia said. “We talk all the time. We see each other whenever our schedules allow, just not publicly.”

“It may seem like I never talk to her, never see her,” she added. However, “there’s a lot that goes on” that isn’t seen on the show or posted about on social media. “And visiting Hosanna is one of them.”

