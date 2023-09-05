Who is 'Welcome to Plathville' Season 5 star Barry Plath dating in 2023 now that he's fully separated from Kim Plath? Here's what to know.

TLC’s Welcome to Plathville Season 5 is here, and the new season will focus on Barry and Kim Plath’s lives post-separation. Barry and Kim undergo divorce proceedings this season, and the trailer shows Kim making new romantic connections. So, what about Barry Plath’s love life? Is Barry dating in 2023? Here’s what to know.

Is Barry Plath dating in ‘Welcome to Plathville’ Season 5?

Kim and Barry Plath were introduced in the first season of Welcome to Plathville, and their dynamic is much different in season 5. The two met at church and became friends, and Kim wasn’t initially interested in pursuing a romantic relationship with Barry. However, she heard God tell her that Barry was the man she was supposed to spend her life with. They later tied the knot and currently have nine children.

The new season of Welcome to Plathville focuses on Barry and Kim’s lives after their separation. The couple decided to go their separate ways in 2022 after 24 years of marriage. Currently, it doesn’t look like Barry is dating anyone new. While he might be open to dating, he doesn’t have much of an online presence, making it hard to tell whether he wants to remarry in the future.

Dating aside, the trailer for season 5 shows Barry found a new love of fitness, which could invite new love interests into his life.

“Working out — it’s my new hobby,” Barry says in the trailer while he lifts weights alongside his 22-year-old son, Micah Plath. “The blood flows in and everything gets bigger.”

Kim Plath has a boyfriend in the new season

Welcome to Plathville Season 5 star Barry Plath likely doesn’t have a new love interest just yet, but Kim Plath does. The trailer for the new season shows Kim getting cozy with someone new after her separation from Barry. While the trailer doesn’t reveal the man’s face, the trailer contains clips that show Kim holding the mystery man’s hand while her friend asks her if she’s “keeping secrets.”

“Would you call me your girlfriend?” Kim asks the mystery man as he holds her hand.

“Oh, definitely,” he replies.

“He definitely gives me the warm fuzzies,” Kim tells production.

Why are Barry and Kim Plath divorcing?

Welcome to Plathville Season 5 will focus on Barry and Kim Plath’s lives as they go through their divorce proceedings.

“After considerable thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage,” Kim and Barry told People. “While this was not an easy decision, we know it’s the best choice for both of us. We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage, and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will co-parent our amazing children.”

So, what led to their separation? Barry and Kim grew apart after over 20 years of marriage. Kim told Barry she didn’t feel happy in the marriage. Their daughter, Moriah Plath, also mentioned that her parents weren’t satisfied with their current arrangement.

“At the end of the day, I just want her and my dad to be happy,” Moriah said. “It’s really hard because they both want different things, so it’s hard watching. I want my dad to be happy, but this is tearing him apart, but my mom’s not going to be happy with my dad.”

“So it’s just — I don’t know, people change,” Moriah continued. “Things fall apart sometimes. You just got to be able to be there for yourself at the end of the day.”

Welcome to Plathville Season 5 airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.