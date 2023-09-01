What's next for the Plath family? A new season of 'Welcome to Plathville' is coming to TLC and Max in September 2023.

The Plath family is back on TLC, and they’re more divided than ever. Welcome to Plathville Season 5 sees Kim and Barry Plath on the fast track to divorce, while their daughter Moriah reaches a breaking point with her sister-in-law, Olivia, who is also at odds with her husband, Ethan.

‘Welcome to Plathville’ Season 5 premieres Sept. 5

Welcome to Plathville Season 5 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC, immediately after the season 11 premiere of My Big Fat Fabulous Life.

The new season picks up after a year of big changes for the Plaths. Kim and Barry are now separated and heading toward divorce. Their five youngest children (they have nine kids in total) are splitting their time between their mom and dad, who are living in different houses. Meanwhile, the eldest Plath kids are navigating challenges of their own. Family rebel Moriah Plath has reignited her faith in God. She’s also hit her limit with her former best friend and brother Ethan Plath’s wife, Olivia Plath, leading her to make a controversial choice.

Moriah and Ethan’s brother Micah Plath is still living thousands of miles away from his family in California. But he still manages to influence his dad to try a new fitness routine. As for the newly single Kim, she’s begun the search for a new love. Finally, there’s Ethan and Olivia, who are confronting a fundamental difference in family values.

‘Welcome to Plathville’ streams on Max

New episodes of Welcome to Plathville air live on TLC on Tuesdays. Season 5 will also be available to stream on Max.

Welcome to Plathville fans can also binge all previous seasons of the Plath family’s reality series on both Max and discovery+.

Olivia clashes with her in-laws in the new season of ‘Welcome to Plathville’

Moriah Plath in ‘Welcome to Plathville’ Season 5 | TLC via YouTube

A teaser for Welcome to Plathville Season 5 offers more hints about what to expect when the show returns to TLC.

The new episodes will address a serious accusation that Olivia made at the end of Welcome to Plathville Season 4. In the finale, she accused Kim of stealing Ethan’s credit card and running up a long list of unauthorized purchases. But was Olivia telling the full truth about the alleged incident? In a teaser (via YouTube) for season 5, Moriah says Olivia’s tale about the credit card theft was a lie.

The result? Now no one in Ethan’s family is speaking to Olivia.

“I discovered that none of them are willing to talk to me or have anything to do with me,” Olivia says in the first-look video.

Ethan’s also caught up in the drama. Moriah has blocked him and “the family is falling apart.”

As Olivia navigates her in-law drama, she turns to her sister Lydia for support.

“There’s so many secrets and dishonesty,” she says in a video chat with her sibling. “It’s stupid.”

