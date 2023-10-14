One source claims that Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer were not as chummy as they portrayed away from ‘Friends.’

The iconic ’90s TV show Friends captured hearts by portraying close-knit friendships, leaving fans to wonder if the cast members were as chummy off-screen. Regarding the trio of Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, the waters may be murkier than anticipated.

A startling disclosure from a close source brings new perspectives on the real dynamics among these famous co-stars. This inside information adds a complex layer to what we thought we knew about the camaraderie, or lack thereof, among these three Friends stars.

Matt LeBlanc’s father spills the beans on what went down on the set of ‘Friends’

Matt’s father, Paul LeBlanc, unleashed some pretty big claims concerning his son’s relationship with his cast mates from Friends.

During a one-on-one conversation with Radar Online, Paul shared some striking insights about his son and the celebrity ensemble he was a part of.

Paul and Matt experienced a falling out three years ago. With their relationship on the rocks, Paul revealed that Matt thoroughly enjoyed his time on the set of Friends.

He also noted that it was a transformative experience for him and the team.

“He had fun, that’s for sure,” Paul stated. “It was the making of him and the entire crew, really.”

In an eye-opening tidbit, Paul suggested that Matt had intimate moments with his co-star Jennifer Aniston in their private dressing areas while on breaks from shooting.

According to Paul, these rendezvous occurred during Aniston’s marriage to Brad Pitt. However, Aniston has emphatically debunked such claims.

And that’s not the only Friends relationship Paul had thoughts on.

Paul LeBlanc explains which cast members of ‘Friends’ were actually friends

Paul elaborated on his son Matt’s relationships with fellow actors Matthew and David.

Matthew and Matt were powerhouse names on the small screen in their heyday. They were most recognized for their roles as bosom buddies Chandler Bing and Joey Tribbiani on Friends.

However, Paul conveyed that Matt wasn’t particularly fond of Matthew off-screen. According to Paul, Matt considered his co-star Matthew quite unlikeable and had moments where he wanted to confront him physically.

“He wanted to pound on Matthew a couple of times,” Paul claimed.

Regarding David, Paul mentioned that Matt found him overly solemn and not as lively. David’s personality contrasted with Lisa Kudrow, whom Matt genuinely appreciated.

Despite this, Paul argued that the existing tension among the cast makes a Friends reboot highly improbable.

A spokesperson for Matt LeBlanc has vehemently refuted all allegations made by his father. So fans should take his comments with a grain of salt.

Matt LeBlanc reveals the true nature of his relationship with Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer

Contrary to Paul’s claims, evidence suggests Matt enjoyed amicable relations with all his Friends co-stars.

While Paul presents a different picture, it seems that Matt and Matthew have maintained their friendship even years after their time on Friends.

Matt told People in 2015 that he views the Friends cast much like an extended family.

“Courteney [Cox] and Lisa [Kudrow] are like my big sisters, but [Jennifer Aniston is] like my little sister,” Matt shared. “Matthew’s like my little brother, and David [Schwimmer]’s like my big brother.”

It’s worth noting that Schwimmer, Cox, and Kudrow are all older than Matt by a few years, whereas Aniston and Perry are slightly younger.

In 2016, Matt spoke warmly about Perry, mentioning they could reconnect seamlessly even after years apart. He praised the enduring nature of their friendship, stating he’s still in frequent contact with all his Friends co-stars.

Despite this camaraderie, it’s interesting that Matt, Matthew, and possibly David were the only Friends actors not to receive invitations to Aniston’s 2015 wedding to Justin Theroux.