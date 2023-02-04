Blake Anderson, Adam DeVine, and Anders Holm were the creators and stars behind Workaholics. The notoriously hysterical Comedy Central TV series premiered back in 2011 and ran for seven seasons.

When word broke that there would be an upcoming Workaholics movie, fans and followers were ecstatic. However, sadly, that no longer seems to be the case, and many are wondering what exactly happened to the Workaholics film.

A look back at Comedy Central’s TV series ‘Workaholics’

The cast of “Workaholics” attends a salute to Comedy Central in 2015. I Getty Images

Workaholics was a TV series about three friends who all worked and lived together. Blake, Adam, and Anders weren’t necessarily known to be star employees at TelAmeriCorp, but they most certainly were known to have a good time and, of course, smoke a lot of weed.

From office pranks to the most questionable wing-man schemes, for six seasons viewers eagerly tuned in to see what the group of friends was going to get into next. Maribeth Monroe, Jillian Bell, Erik Griffin, and Waymond Lee were a few of the other talented actors who appeared in Workaholics.

Fans were initially thrilled when Paramount + announced they would be producing a Workaholics movie. However, unfortunately, that won’t be happening anymore.

What happened to the ‘Workaholics’ movie?

The Workaholics movie was supposed to start filming in just five weeks. https://t.co/woW6dQATUZ — IGN (@IGN) January 10, 2023

Back in 2021, word broke that Paramount + was moving forward with the Workaholics movie. Everything seemed set to go. However, weeks before filming was set to begin, the streaming service pulled the plug.

As Looper pointed on, it seems odd to cancel a project two years into it, and apparently, it had to do with Workaholics’ more controversial or “out there” image and reputation.

Star DeVine broke the news via an Instagram post. “Welp, Paramount + decided to cancel the Workaholics movie. Obviously, this news is the loosest butthole. We were supposed to begin filming in 5 weeks! P + told us we don’t fit their new “global” strategy…We are deeply butt hurt about this decision because we were so excited to bring the weird one last time. I’m butt hurt that I don’t get to work with my best friends again. I’m butt hurt for the fans, and I’m butt hurt for our loyal crew, and other cast members who are now going to have to scramble to find new jobs.”

Although it is disappointing news, as DeVine pointed out, the crew is hoping the project gets picked up by another streaming service. Fans and followers of Workaholics are crossing their fingers that there still might be some hope.

What is the cast of ‘Workaholics’ up to now?

The Workaholics series finale premiered in March of 2017, and a lot has happened since then.

DeVine’s fans have enjoyed watching him as Alexxx in Game Over, Man!, and as Kelvin Gemstone in HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones.

After Workaholics ended, Holm guest starred on TV series like Happy Together and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. In addition, he landed a recurring role as Casey Peerson in The Mindy Project. More recently, he impressed audiences and viewers with his performance as Jack in Netflix’s Inventing Anna.

Comedian and former co-star Anderson has been staying just as busy. From 2020’s Spy Intervention to the sci-fi comedy film I’m Totally Fine, Anderson’s fans cannot seem to get enough of him.

Even though the Workaholics movie might be dead at the moment, many, including the cast, are holding out hope for the future.