What is Olivia Newton-John’s Net Worth and How She Made Her Fortune

Towards the end of 2018 and right into 2019, there had been rumors circulating that actress Olivia Newton-John was dying and had only weeks to live. These reports caused the star to speak out about her condition in a video message to her fans.

In 2017, Newton-John had been experiencing pain in her lower back which she attributed to sciatica, however, she later learned that it was metastatic breast cancer that had spread to her back. It was the Australian singer’s third cancer diagnosis. She was first diagnosed in 1992 and then again when it returned in 2013.

More than a year after her latest diagnosis, some media outlets ran with a claim that Newton-John was near death.

In addition to concerns about her health other questions about the star have been raised. Here’s what Newton-John is saying about her health now, plus more on the Grease actress’ career and what her net worth is today.

Newton-John sets record straight

After rumors about Newton-John being on her deathbed began to circulate her rep told People that the reports were “ridiculous” and “crap.”

In an interview with ITV fellow Grease actress Didi Conn, who played Frenchie, addressed the claims as well stating that her co-star was “laying a little low. But … she’s full of life.

Newton-John’s niece, Tottie Goldsmith, also dismissed the grim claims about her aunt’s health via Instagram. “Just giving you the heads up that Livvy is in good health, so let’s leave that distressing rumor where it belongs,” Goldsmith posted, along with a photo of the two of them together.

Finally, in an effort to shut down the rumors completely, Newton-John decided to speak out herself and released a video message on Twitter to let her fans know how she is really doing.

Happy New Year! Here’s to a wonderful 2019! Love & light, Olivia pic.twitter.com/1Nd2jIcRb1 — Olivia Newton-John (@olivianj) January 3, 2019

Her net worth

Newton-John has been in the entertainment business for more than 50 years and has a net worth of $60 million.

Most people automatically think of Grease when they think of Newton-John’s career but she’s enjoyed success and made her fortune through other ventures as well.

Newton-John was born in 1948 in England but her parents moved to Australia when she was very young. The “Physical” artist began singing when she was 14, performing in coffee shops with friends. She then started appearing on local Australian radio and television programs. She signed her first record deal in 1971. As a singer and songwriter, she won four Grammy Awards for hits like “Let Me Be There” and “I Honestly Love You” and she has sold over 100 million records worldwide.

In addition to her iconic 1978 role in Grease as Sandy Olsson, Newton-John appeared in several other films and television shows over the years. She also served as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race, American Idol, and Dancing With The Stars.

Update: Following the publication of this article a post on Olivia Newton-John’s official Facebook page confirmed that the actor had died “30 years after sharing her journey with breast cancer.” She was 73.