What Time Does ‘1000-lb Sisters’ Come On? Season 4 Watch Guide

If you’re wondering, “When does the new season of 1000-lb Sisters start?” look no further. 1000-lb Sisters returns to TLC on Tuesday, Jan. 17 with season 4. Find out what time new episodes of 1000-lb Sisters will air, plus details about what to expect from the Slaton Sisters this season in our guide to the TLC series.

‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 4 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on TLC

Tune in to the season 4 premiere of 1000-lb Sisters on Jan. 17, 2023. TLC will air new episodes beginning at 9 p.m. ET. The rest of the season will air every Tuesday at the same time.

Season 4 will cover Tammy Slaton’s ‘near-death experience’

In the season 3 finale of 1000-lb Sisters, Tammy stopped breathing. Her brother Chris Combs was worried she might not make it out of the hospital. Later, Tammy opened up to fans on TikTok about her hospitalization. Season 4 will pick up where season 3 left off.

Lots of major changes to come for this sister duo on the new season of #1000lbSisters! ? Tune in tonight at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/ofmzkoJj3Q — TLC Network (@TLC) January 17, 2023

“After surviving a near-death experience, Tammy struggles to cope with her new reality,” TLC says. “Then, she makes a life-altering decision, one that no one saw coming.” Could this be Tammy’s November 2022 marriage?

Of course, season 4 of 1000-lb Sisters will also update fans on Amy’s life. “With baby number two on the way, Amy’s dream of having a family of 4 comes true, but she soon realizes being an overweight mom may prove to be too much,” says the network.

Can you believe that baby Glenn is already six months old?! ? Click through the most adorable pics of Amy and Michael’s youngest son and don’t miss the season premiere of #1000lbSisters TONIGHT at 9/8c! ❤️https://t.co/uJtAUHvtvS — TLC Network (@TLC) January 17, 2023

Amy welcomed her second son, Glenn Allen Halterman, in July 2022. Her first son Gage Deon Halterman was born in November 2020.

Tammy and Amy’s siblings will also appear in the new season. Says TLC: “Chris is desperate to get rid of excess skin and qualify for skin removal surgery, while Amanda offloads some dead weight of her own.”

Episode guide for ‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 4

So far, we only know the titles of the first three episodes. “The Sweet and Sour Life” airs Jan. 17. The following week, “Can’t Have Your Cake and Eat It Too” airs on Jan. 24. Episode 3, titled “Rubbing Salt in the Wound,” will air on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

How to watch ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ after it airs on TLC

If you don’t have cable or miss the original airing of 1000-lb Sisters Season 4, there are other ways to tune in to new episodes. The series is available to stream on Discovery+ and the Discovery+ Prime channel. Similarly, those with DirectTV can stream episodes of 1000-lb Sisters after they air.

Tune in to TLC on Jan. 17 when 1000-lb Sisters returns at 9 p.m. ET.