Queen Camilla, the wife of the newly-crowned King Charles, hasn’t always been the most popular member of the British monarchy. Her beginnings as King Charles’ girlfriend when he was married to Princess Diana, meant that many members of the British public had a hard time accepting her.

However, the couple’s love story persevered, and after their eventual marriage, many people slowly started to see her in a new light. These days, Camilla is owning her new role with determination and good humor. By all accounts, Camilla and Charles are here to stay. However, some fans can’t help but wonder what would happen to Camilla in the event that Charles was to die before her.

Queen Camilla and King Charles were married in 2005

Camilla Parker Bowles and King Charles III during Brecknock Agricultural Society’s annual show | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Charles and Camilla’s love story began well before he met and married Diana. Reportedly, the rest of the royal family didn’t approve of Camilla (then known as Camilla Parker Bowles) and her status as a divorcee. The course of true love didn’t run smoothly for Charles and Camilla, and even after Diana’s untimely passing, many people didn’t accept the future king’s love.

However, Camilla and Charles soldiered on, building their relationship and defying the odds. In 2005, the two tied the knot. At the time, many believed that they would never accept the couple as king and queen. The passing of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022 changed the course of British history, and as King Charles prepared for his coronation, people started to accept his wife’s role as well.

King Charles announced that his wife would have the title Queen Camilla

Now-King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles (now-Queen Camilla) standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace prior to a flypast | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

In April 2023, following months of speculation, the royal family announced that Charles’ wife would officially be known as Queen Camilla following his May coronation. According to the LA Times, up until that point, Camilla had been known less formally as “queen consort.” The coronation solidified Camilla’s status in the eyes of the world, proving that Charles wanted her by his side for all the years to come.

In recent months, Camilla has been working hard on behalf of causes she believes in. She’s a strong supporter of several charities and generally accompanies her husband to all formal events and ceremonies. People have grown to love Camilla and accept her for who she is and for her evident deep love for King Charles.

What would happen to Queen Camilla following King Charles’ death?

The British public is hoping that Charles and Camilla will happily reign for many years to come. However, if Charles were to pass away before Camilla, there is a precedent in place and a procedure that she could follow. As reported by People Magazine, the line of succession would shift with his passing, with his son Prince William stepping in to become the monarch. His wife, Kate Middleton, would immediately become known as either Queen Kate or Queen Consort.

As for Camilla, she would become known as Queen Dowager. This title was first used by Queen Adelaide, who lived for another 12 years after her husband’s death in 1837.

Camilla would likely continue to support the royal family in her own way, appearing at various events and actively working for her favorite charities. However, she could also choose to step slightly back from the spotlight and spend more of her free time doing relaxing things, such as taking walks or spending time with her children.