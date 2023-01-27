What Yung Miami Thinks of Diddy’s Mother

Rappers Yung Miami and Sean “Diddy” Combs have been in a relationship since 2021. Both artists have shown their love for each other in the public eye since they confirmed their relationship, and their bond has only gotten stronger as time has gone on. Yung Miami even met Diddy’s family — an important step for anyone in a relationship.

Yung Miami and Sean “Diddy” Combs | Prince Williams/Wireimage

Yung Miami and Diddy started dating in 2021

Diddy and Yung Miami were first rumored to be romantically linked in the summer of 2021. In June 2022, Diddy appeared on the first episode Yung Miami’s new podcast Caresha Please. The show airs on Diddy’s Revolt TV network, and the City Girls rapper wasted no time in putting an answer about their relationship out in public.

“So what we is?” Yung Miami asked Diddy bluntly, so which Diddy simply responded, “We date.”

“We’re dating. We go have dates,” he continued. “We’re friends. We go to exotic locations. We have great times.”

Yung Miami said Diddy’s family welcomed her quickly

In January 2023, The Shade Room asked Yung Miami what it was like to meet Diddy’s mother Janice Combs, as well as the rest of his family.

“Mama Combs, I love her,” she said. “She treat[s] me like I’m her own.”

“It just gave family. It gave family from the first day,” she added. “They were real nice [and] getting to know me, it wasn’t like, ‘Oh, who is that over there,’ it was like, ‘Hi!'”

For her part, she explained what factors she takes into consideration before introducing a significant other to her own family, including her two children. “When I feel like I love that person,” she said of her timing. “I wouldn’t wanna just bring anybody around my family. I have to love them or have some type of connection.”

She went on to caveat that family can sometimes do more harm than good, especially if there’s bad blood between family members and the significant other. “It can be a deal breaker,” she said. “But I feel like if the person is like a family person, it would be hard. That’s their family, you can’t be beefing with somebody in their family if you love them, but yeah, it should be a deal-breaker.”

“I ain’t got time to be beefing with your mama. I don’t go with your mama, I go with you,” she continued. “I don’t got time. I would love to be grown and have a conversation, but at the end of the day, no, ’cause it’s either me or your mama. At the end of the day, it’s either me or your mama, so get to choosing.”

Family isn’t the only priority in their relationship, as Yung Miami claimed God is at the center of their union.

Yung Miami and Diddy’s relationship

The nature of Diddy and Yung Miami’s relationship has led to confusion about their status, especially given Diddy welcoming a new child with another woman in late 2022. Yung Miami explained how their relationship works in a September 2022 interview with XXL.

“We are dating. We single, but we’re dating,” the City Girls rapper said. “People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”

“He see other people outside of me and I see people outside of him,” she continued. “I’m young. I’m dating. I’m, you know, having fun. I’m doing me. He’s doing the same thing. I can’t speak for exactly what he doing or who he seeing, but we single and we dating. But we are dating each other, but we single. I think it just went over people’s heads, you know?”