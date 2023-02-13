Will ‘When Calls the Heart’ Return for Season 11? Executive Producer Is Optimistic About the Future

What does the future hold for When Calls the Heart? Some fans are nervous that the upcoming 10th season could be the last for the Hallmark Channel series. However, one of the show’s executive producers says he is optimistic about the future of the long-running frontier drama.

‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10 to premiere in July 2023

Hallmark recently confirmed that When Calls the Heart Season 10 would premiere in late July 2023. That’s a change from recent years, when new seasons have begun airing in late February or early March. The season 10 delay has some fans worried about the show’s future. On social media, some expressed concern that by shifting the show to the summer, Hallmark was deemphasizing When Calls the Heart in favor of its two new scripted dramas, The Way Home (which premiered in January) and Ride (which debuts on March 26). Others worried that season 10 might be the show’s last.

“I can see why season 10 might be the last in July. So many (2) new programs coming on,” one person commented on Instagram.

“So I think they usually start filming the next season in early July. I hope this doesn’t mean this is the last season. We would be very sad,” another tweeted.

‘WCTH’ producer Brian Bird says ‘there are good reasons’ for the season 10 delay

Many Hearties are frustrated (and a bit nervous) that their favorite show will return months later than usual. But When Calls the Heart executive producer Brian Bird is urging people not to freak out about the season 10 delay.

“There are good reasons for every decision, most of them the #Hearties will never know, but #WCTH has been underestimated and counted out several times before. I will only defer to Mark Twain on all the speculation… ‘the news of my death has been greatly exaggerated,’” he tweeted on Feb. 7. He went on to point out in another tweet that the show “consistently generates the highest ratings for scripted series on Sunday nights.”

Will Hallmark renew ‘When Calls the Heart’ for season 11?

So far, Hallmark hasn’t made any announcement about whether When Calls the Heart will continue beyond the upcoming season. In the past, renewals have not been confirmed until after the season finale airs. If that pattern holds, we likely won’t know whether When Calls the Heart Season 11 is in the works until late summer or early fall. However, according to Bird, there’s every reason for fans to be hopeful about the future of WCTH.

“[T]here are many good reasons for every decision,” Bird tweeted on Feb. 11. “And trust me, we are very strong in the demos that matter to us. My optimism is not misplaced. May I suggest, stop fretting and speculating and embrace the optimism with me? Just my two cents.”

Bird has previously said he thinks there’s plenty of life left in the show, which premiered in 2014.

“​​I really don’t believe we’ve even peaked yet in this show with season 9,” he said in a 2022 interview with JLJ Media (via YouTube). “We will be around for a long time, I believe.”

When Calls the Heart Season 10 premieres in late July on Hallmark Channel. Seasons 1-9 are currently streaming on Hallmark Movies Now.

