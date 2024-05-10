Hallmark is heading back to Hope Valley. The network has renewed When Calls the Heart Season 11, it announced on Friday.

Hallmark renews ‘When Calls the Heart’

Kevin McGarry in ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 11 | ©2024 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Ricardo Hubbs

When Calls the Heart Season 11 just premiered in early April, but Hallmark is already committing to another season of the frontier drama, ET reports.

The new season, which will have 12 episodes, will “continue with themes about family, community, and of course romance as we move further into the 1920s,” Hallmark shared. Production will begin in July 2024.

“Bringing season 12 to life is a huge milestone and is a true testament to the cast and crew’s hard work and dedication throughout the last decade,” said Hallmark Media’s executive vice president of programming Lisa Hamilton Daly. “We cannot wait for Hope Valley’s next chapter full of exciting characters and storytelling!

Erin Krakow is ‘overjoyed’ about ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 12

Erin Krakow plays Elizabeth Thornton and is also an executive producer on the show. She is thrilled that Hallmark has renewed When Calls the Heart.

“I am overjoyed that When Calls the Heart is coming back for a 12th season!” she said.

“Our fantastic writers, cast, and crew couldn’t be more excited to begin filming this next season!” she added. “We are proud to tell stories that warm hearts in homes around the world and so grateful to Hallmark for being such champions of that positivity.”

What’s next on ‘When Calls the Heart’?

Hallmark’s decision means Hearties won’t have to say goodbye to beloved characters like Elizabeth, Nathan (Kevin McGarry), Lucas (Chris McNally), and Rosemary (Pascale Hutton). It could also mean they’re in for a very slow-burn romance between Elizabeth and Nathan.

Elizabeth broke off her engagement to Lucas at the end of season 10. She and Nathan have obvious feelings for each other. But neither has made a move yet, even though there have been plenty of flirty moments and meaningful looks so far in season 11. Though Krakow has promised that the characters will kiss at some point this season, she told People that fans would have to be patient as they wait for the big moment.

“Don’t we enjoy the dance?” she teased, before acknowledging that the glacial pace of the relationship might be “frustrating” to some viewers. If the kiss doesn’t happen until late in season 11, fans will have to wait until season 12 to see the Mountie and the schoolteacher’s romance really flourish.

In the meantime, Elizabeth is learning that Nathan is someone she can count on in a time of need. In the May 12 episode, “Believe,” she confronts an imposing figure from her past with Nathan’s support. It airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

