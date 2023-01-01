When Does ‘Yellowstone’ Return With Season 5 Part 2?

Yellowstone is getting close to the season 5 midseason finale, but there’s some confusion about when the break is coming. When the Paramount Network announced that season 5 would be supersized and feature 14 episodes, the expectation was that the season break would come after episode 7. But that’s not how it’s going to happen after all.

Cole Hauser and Kevin Costner | Paramount

The Duttons got in even more trouble in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 7

The seventh episode of Yellowstone’s fifth season — “The Dream Is Not Me” — will air on Sunday, December 18. But it won’t be the mid-season finale. In the episode’s preview, more trouble appears to be brewing for the Dutton family in the fight for their ranch amid the brutal Montana politics that they are at the center of.

“John (Kevin Costner) deals with a problem with his herd. Senator Perry (Wendy Moniz) delivers news to Rainwater (Gil Birmingham). Jamie (Wes Bentley) and Sarah (Dawn Olivieri) plan their next move,” reads the episode description. “The entire Yellowstone enjoys a rare evening of fun together. Beth (Kelly Reilly) discusses a new business plan with the ranch in mind.”

Our best guess as to when ‘Yellowstone’ will return with season 5 part 2

After episode 7 airs, there will be a “dark week” for the series as a new episode will not air on Christmas night. The show will return on New Year’s Day — Sunday, January 1 — for episode 8, which is also the midseason finale.

That means there will only be six episodes in the second “half” of the season when Yellowstone returns. However, the Paramount Network has not yet revealed the broadcast dates of those episodes. We don’t know when season 5 will return with part 2, but it will likely be in the late winter or early spring of 2023.

In the meantime, Yellowstone fans can tune into the new prequel 1923 starring Harrison Ford and Hellen Mirren. It will premiere on Paramount+ on Sunday, December 18, and will have a new episode drop every Sunday for the next eight weeks.

Taylor Sheridan has turned the Dutton family story into an anthology

In the first Yellowstone prequel 1883, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill starred as James and Margaret Dutton, who traveled the Oregon Trail with their daughter Elsa (Isabel May) and son John (Audie Rick). They were the first generation to settle the family’s land in Montana at the location where Elsa died in the finale.

Forty years later, the next generation of Duttons will hit hard times in the next prequel 1923. It’s set during a time of western expansion. And this post-World War I time period will see the family dealing with prohibition and the coming Great Depression.

The new prequel is essentially the second season of 1883. The concept has been such a success for Sheridan and Paramount that the Dutton saga has been turned into an anthology where each generation is its own limited series.

Rumor has it that 1923 will feature two eight-episode seasons instead of one ten-episode season, like 1883. And, there will likely be more Dutton generations to come in future prequels that will cover the 1940s and 1960s.

Yellowstone Season 5 airs Sunday nights on the Paramount Network. Seasons 1 through 4 are available on Peacock. 1923 premieres Sunday, December 18 on Paramount+, and 1883 is now playing on the streamer.