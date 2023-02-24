When ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Ended, Charlie Hunnam Admits He Didn’t Know Where Jax Teller Began, and He Ended

Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam played the career-making role of Jax Teller for seven seasons. But when the show ended in 2014, the actor admits he mourned the loss of the character that had been such an integral part of his life. When it came time to let Jax go, Hunnam says that he didn’t know where Jax began and he ended.

It was difficult for Charlie Hunnam to move on from ‘Sons of Anarchy’ and Jax Teller

Hunnam completely committed to Sons of Anarchy and his outlaw biker character during the show’s run. So when it was time for him to say goodbye to Jax, it wasn’t easy. He admitted that he would make excuses to visit the set in the early days after the series wrapped.

“I knew the security guards and for a couple of days said, ‘Oh, I forgot something’,” Hunnam revealed, per Looper. “So they’d let me onto the set, and I’d just walk around at night because I wanted to be in that environment and go through a personal process of saying goodbye.”

Hunnam says that the security guards on the Sons of Anarchy set were sympathetic to his situation and recognized his “intense period of grief.” They realized he was struggling with letting go of the character, so they let him visit the set whenever he needed to.

The ‘Sons of Anarchy’ star didn’t know where Jax Teller began and he ended

“I went through an incredibly tense period of grief when I had to say goodbye to Jax Teller because I’d lived with that guy inside of me for eight years. And I don’t know where the line ended after a while. I mean he was as much me as I was me. And then, I wasn’t aware of that until I had to let him go. And it felt like a death,” Hunnam explained.

He admits that it sounds silly to compare saying goodbye to Jax to the grief of losing someone close to him, but that was his reaction to it. Hunnam went through 10 full days of mourning and visited the set every night because the guard was so kind.

“I would go back to the Sons stages and I knew the security guard. He was really accessible, but just sort of a blue collar regular dude. But he looked me in the eye when I showed up, and he was like, ‘you know you’re all done.’ Like, ‘I didn’t expect to see any of you again.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, do you mind if I go in?’ And he went, ‘Oh yeah. No, I get it. Bro, anytime. Come as much as you need to.’ It was really beautiful,” Hunnam recalled.

Charlie Hunnam is ‘exploring’ the possibility of putting that cut back on

In 2020, Hunnam told People that fans are constantly asking him about reprising the role of Jax, but his answer is always “no.” He made it clear that he “would never, ever put that cut back on.” He added that he wouldn’t put his character’s rings back on, not even for Halloween.

But now, it appears that Hunnam’s opinion on revisiting the character is changing. During a discussion with Access Hollywood, Hunnam made a comment that got fans talking.

“I have an idea that I’m exploring in its infancy where [Jax’s return] could be a possibility,” Hunnam said. “It would be something that I would be incredibly excited about, so we’re sort of, like I said, in the infancy of exploring the viability of the idea.”

All seven seasons of Sons of Anarchy are available on Hulu.