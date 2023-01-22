Where Is Bria Hamilton From ‘Are You the One?’ Now

MTV’s Are You the One? alum Bria Hamilton appeared on season 7, where her behavior over non-perfect match Zak Jones caused a stir on social media. Four years have passed; where is Bria now?

‘Are You the One?’ star Bria Hamilton has responded to backlash that she’s ‘crazy’

In 2018, then-22-year-old California native Bria Hamiton appeared on MTV’s reality TV dating experiment, Are You the One? Season 7.

Her biography described her as an “overachiever” with jealousy issues that previously ruined relationships. Viewers saw this play out in the house with Zak Jones as the couple quickly hit it off.

Bria is really still out here trying to be with Zak ? #AYTO pic.twitter.com/SR8SATCMD6 — #AYTO (@AREUTHE1) October 4, 2018

After sitting next to each other at the first match-up ceremony, he wanted to explore his options, resulting in multiple fights.

The house finally nominated the tumultuous couple for the Truth Booth in episode 5, where they were confirmed not to be a perfect match. Many fans called her reactions “crazy,” and Bria responded to the backlash in an August 2018 interview with Hollywood Life.

Bria has a new boyfriend after ‘AYTO?’ Season 7

She characterized herself as “raw and real” instead but admitted she behaved “out of character” during her time in the house. Bria then stood by her “dramatic” response when she caught Zak kissing castmate Nutsa Sikharulidze, explaining it came from him promising to be thoughtful of her after they separated.

Additionally, she claimed she previously apologized to Morgan Fletcher, another castmate Zak attempted to move on with, admitting she “overreacted.”

Although she acknowledges some of her co-stars participated in the show to win money, the California native noted she genuinely wanted to find her perfect match and fix recurring problems in her relationships.

After appearing on the show, Bria remained in her hometown and began dating someone in February 2020. Her Instagram profile lists her as a digital creator, and Bria’s linked email address appears to show an affiliation with an agency. The reality TV star mainly posts tutorials and reviews of hair, skin, and makeup products.

Tomas Buenos and Cali Trepp are the only couple from ‘AYTO?’ Season 7 that are still together

Chicago native Cali Trepp and Miami-based Tomas Buenos also participated in AYTO? Season 7. Similarly to Zak and Bria, the two were quickly drawn to each other at the beginning and sat next to each other at multiple match-up ceremonies until they mathematically realized they weren’t perfect matches.

Despite the algorithm pairing them up with Asia Woodley and Andrew Couture, the couple continued to pursue a romance after filming.

Brett: To see Tomas and Cali so happy is tough.

Me: Better not show him this then pic.twitter.com/tQKy9katk1 — #AYTO (@AREUTHE1) September 27, 2018

They maintained a long-distance relationship, and he gave her a promise ring in January 2019. In July of the same year, the AYTO? alums moved in together.

After three years of dating, he proposed to her at the music festival EDC Orlando in November 2021. The couple then married in June 2022 at the Electric Forest festival. No other perfect match or pair with a romantic relationship inside the season 7 house is still together. Are You the One? Season 9 airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.