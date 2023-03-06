Where Is ‘The Voice’ Season 22 Winner Bryce Leatherwood Now?

In December 2022, Bryce Leatherwood took home the trophy for his win on The Voice Season 22. What is he up to three months later? Read on to find out where Leatherwood ended up after The Voice and what he plans to do with his country music career.

Blake Shelton and Bryce Leatherwood on ‘The Voice’ Season 22 | Trae Patton/NBC

What did Bryce Leatherwood get for winning ‘The Voice’?

Team Blake Shelton’s Leatherwood, Bodie, and Brayden Lape, as well as Team Camila Cabello’s Morgan Myles and Team John Legend’s Omar Jose Cardona, made up the Top 5 on The Voice Season 22. Audience votes ultimately put Leatherwood in first place, followed by Bodie as the runner-up. Myles, Cardona, and Lape came in third, fourth, and fifth place, respectively.

Leatherwood’s win earned him a $100,000 cash prize. Additionally, he landed a deal with Republic Records, a label owned by Universal Music Group.

The country singer is working on new music

Just tracked an original song with #BryceLeatherwood and I just wrote last week… feels good to get back in the booth with new music ?? pic.twitter.com/IbQ8Ij5tmi — Morgan Myles (@MorganMylesLIVE) January 17, 2023

At the time of this writing, Leatherwood has yet to release any original music post-The Voice. However, Myles teased on Twitter (seen above) in January that she and Leatherwood co-wrote and recorded a track together. The video featured snippets of the country singers duetting on a slow, soulful tune.

Meanwhile, Leatherwood told Music Mayhem in January that he’s been working closely with his label to prepare for some upcoming music releases. He’s also trying to improve his songwriting skills.

“I’ve been trying to make a catalog of songs that I’ve been trying to write on,” he explained. “I’m not the best verse writer, but I’ve been working on it because, I mean, I think as an artist you have to be a writer too because, I mean, you have to truly be able to have input on other songs and on songs that you wanna sing that are yours.”

Bryce Leatherwood made plans to move to Nashville after ‘The Voice’

Leatherwood’s songwriting goal includes him moving from Georgia to Nashville, where he’s able to write with more experienced people. He told Music Mayhem that he’s saving his money to make the move happen.

“I’m still a broke college kid. I don’t care what prize money that they threw my way. I’m not even going to see that. That’s going to go in into some investments,” Leatherwood added. “So I just gotta stay young, stay broke, and stay hungry because thriving off a little, you can grow a lot more than thriving off a lot. So, I’m just very excited to pursue my career.”

Bryce Leatherwood has been performing at Blake Shelton’s bars

Word on the street is fans are already lining up ?



Come down to the pre-party ft. @leatherwood222 TONIGHT at Ole Red Orlando! We’ve got tickets to @blakeshelton's show we’re dyin’ to give away!



▶️ https://t.co/5otF2y7k7K pic.twitter.com/p6QKM6YRqV — Ole Red (@OleRed) March 3, 2023

In the meantime, Leatherwood has been keeping his performance skills sharp with concerts at Ole Red restaurant locations owned by his coach. In late February, he performed back-to-back sold-out shows at The Doghouse at Ole Red Tishomingo in Oklahoma. He also performed at Ole Red Orlando, as seen on his Instagram.

Of course, there’s one venue Leatherwood dreams of playing: the Grand Ole Opry.

“Ever since I picked up a guitar, that’s been the dream of mine. So if I get that opportunity one day, that’ll be a dream come true,” he revealed to Music Mayhem. “That’ll be a good day for Bryce Leatherwood. So I’m just ready to see what happens.”

While you wait for Bryce Leatherwood’s upcoming releases, tune into an all-new season of The Voice starting tonight, March 6, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. New episodes air every Monday and Tuesday.