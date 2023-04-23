Which ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 Cast Member Makes the Most Money: Zack, Brett, Kwame, Marshall, or Paul?

The new season of Love Is Blind is in progress, and viewers are captivated by this season’s cast. The nature of the show brings so many questions to the fore beyond simple first-sight attraction. So naturally, other factors besides the physical become important — like money.

The current cast has eligible bachelors who all represent some of the best society has to offer. But prestige isn’t everything when it comes to a long-term romance that makes the transition to marriage. So which of the male cast members makes the most money?

The male cast members who got engaged on ‘Love is Blind’ Season 4

The current season of Love Is Blind landed on its usual five engaged couples that would take the focus of the rest of the season, according to Netflix. The series will focus on whether these engagements survive finally meeting each other for real, or if friction will emerge between these couples well before the big reveal.

The main male cast members who got engaged on Love Is Blind Season 4 are:

Brett, a 36-year-old design director, who is engaged to Tiffany, a 37-year-old client lead recruiter.

Zack, a 31-year-old criminal defense attorney, who is engaged to Irina, a 26-year-old business owner.

Paul, a 29-year-old environmental scientist, and Micah, a 27-year-old marketing manager.

Marshall, a 27-year-old marketing manager, and Jackelina, a 27-year-old certified dental assistant.

Kwame, a 33-year-old sales development manager and Chelsea, a 31-year-old pediatric speech language pathologist.

Where do the engaged male cast members on ‘Love is Blind’ Season 4 live?

Out of the pods and into reality. Three new episodes of Love Is Blind are now streaming! ? pic.twitter.com/CmryIrVu7w — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) March 31, 2023

Brett works for Nike. The shoe company’s headquarters is in Beaverton, Oregon, where Brett spends his time while not appearing on Netflix reality TV.

Zack is based out of Wenatchee, Washington. He works for the Kottkamp, Yedinak & Esworthy Law Offices there. His local newspaper, NCW Life, announced his appearance on the show.

Paul is based in New Orleans. He’s looking for someone who already loves that high-energy, tradition-heavy city as much as he does.

Marshall is in Seattle these days, according to his LinkedIn. It’s a big change for the longtime Baltimore native, who plans on winning Jackelina’s heart via his cooking.

Kwame works for a startup in San Diego, but lived on Portland and worked there remotely. The former soccer player may end up moving permanently to San Diego, if he keeps his job long term.

Which engaged cast member has a job that likely pulls in the most money?

It's almost time to get back to the pods. Meet the new cast ? and get ready for Season 4, coming March 24th. Trailer tomorrow ? pic.twitter.com/8DpOu58p1w — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) March 7, 2023

Marshall, as a connections manager, most likely makes a respectable $55,000 in his field, according to Glassdoor. It’s a solid salary in much of the country, but could prove tighter than some would expect in Seattle, where Love Is Blind is currently based.

Kwame upgraded to the Head of Community Development at Nike, as seen on his LinkedIn. With salaries floating around the $77,000 range in his field, it makes for a reliable job for someone looking to settle down.

Paul, according to his LinkedIn, is an environmental scientist who likely makes about $80,000 per year.

Zack, as a criminal defense attorney, might make around $100,000 a year. That rate could go much higher as his career progresses, especially if he makes partner in a firm.

Brett works as a Design Director for Nike, according to LinkedIn. It’s a role that could net up to $260,000 per year. Of the engaged couples, that puts Brett and Tiffany at the top of the Love Is Blind Season 4 pack. Well, financially, at least. As the show so often proves, there’s more to love than looks, and the same goes for money.