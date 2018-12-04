Who Is Lisa Bonet? What We Know About Zoe Kravitz’s Mother

Actress Zoe Kravitz, star of Big Little Lies and Fantastic Beasts, and her mother, Lisa Bonet, are often seen spending time together. One thing many note is their striking resemblance. Who is Lisa Bonet? Here’s what we know about Zoe Kravitz’s mother.

Early years and rise to fame

Lisa Bonet made her acting debut in 1983 in the television series St. Elsewhere. She played Carla in an episode titled “Entrapment.” After that she had a role in a short film titled Sound of Sunshine, Sound of Rain. Bonet got her big break when she played the role of Denise Huxtable on The Cosby Show from 1984 to 1991. She also starred in a spin-off show called A Different World from 1987 to 1989.

Making TV history

Although Bonet was known for playing Cliff Huxtable’s daughter on The Cosby Show, she made a name for herself on A Different World. The show gained popularity for addressing social and political issues that were not often explored on television. The series also focused on how her character attempted to adjust to life away from her sheltered upper-middle-class upbringing.

Following the first season of A Different World, actress, dancer, and choreographer Debbie Allen became the show’s producer and director. One of the biggest changes on the series was when Aretha Franklin replaced Phoebe Snow to sing the show’s theme song.

Personal life

The actress left a different A Different World after she became pregnant with her daughter Zoe. She later returned to The Cosby Show, but was fired in April 1991. After The Cosby Show and A Different World ended, Bonet had a few more acting roles in movies and television shows including Enemy of the State, Life on Mars, The Red Road, and Ray Donovan.

Bonet was married to musician Lenny Kravitz from 1987 to 1993. In 2017, she married Game of Thrones and Aquaman star Jason Momoa. They have two children together, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf.

Zoe Kravitz and Lisa Bonet

Zoe Kravitz and Lisa Bonet’s bond can be seen in their photos. Fans noted how much the mother and daughter look alike after Kravitz posted a photo of the two on her Instagram account. In the caption, Kravitz wrote, “My pal.”

Kravitz said growing up with superstar parents wasn’t always easy. She admitted in an interview with The Edit that having a Rockstar for a dad (Lenny Kravitz) and an actress for a mom made her feel insecure: “When your mom and dad are both so cool, but you’re not, I think maybe that’s where I get this idea that I’m not really cool. “That has stuck with me forever,” said Kravitz.

Although she says she loves her parents, Kravitz told Rolling Stone she tries not to mention them because she wants to make it on her own as an artist: “I’ve kind of stayed away on purpose from referencing my parents, because I’ve been just trying to create my own identity,” she said during her interview.

