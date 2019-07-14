Who is Roger Federer’s wife Mirka Federer?

Roger Federer is one of the biggest and most successful tennis players in the world. His wife, Mirka, is often seen at his matches cheering her husband on but not much is known about her. In fact, most people have never heard her speak as she doesn’t do interviews with the media these days and there’s a reason for it.

Here’s more on that, plus how long the couple has been together, how many children they have, and who their celebrity and royal friends are.

Roger Federer and his wife, Mirka Federer, at Pippa Middleton’s wedding | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Mirka played tennis professionally as well

Mirka knows more than a thing or two about tennis and she didn’t just learn it by watching her husband, she actually played the sport professionally herself.

Miroslava “Mirka” Vavrincová was born on April 1, 1978, in Slovakia but emigrated to Switzerland with her family when she was 2 years old. She was inspired to play the game by Martina Navratilova, who gave her a racket and organized a tennis lesson.

Mirka competed in all four Grand Slams from 1999 to 2001 and on Sept. 10, 2001, she was ranked 76th in the world.

How she and Roger met

The pair met at the 2000 Sydney Olympics where they were both competing.

Roger and Mirka Federer | Matthew Stockman/Getty Images for The Laver Cup

“We were both playing for Switzerland in tennis,” Roger recalled. “We spent two weeks together in those dorms. We were together with the wrestlers and all the other cool athletes. I guess over the two weeks, we built up some chemistry.”

They began seeing each other but tried to keep their relationship under wraps. However, rumors started swirling that they were an item after they competed in the Hopman Cup as mixed doubles partners in 2002.

Shortly after that, Mirka was forced to retire from the sport due to a nagging foot injury. According to E! News, she served as Roger’s manager for a bit and by 2003, they were living together.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in March 2009.

How many children they have and why Mirka wanted kids early

Today, Mirka and Roger have four children.

Mirka Federer with children Myla Rose, Charlene Riva, Lenny, and Leo | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Their twin daughters, Charlene Riva and Myla Rose were born in July 2009. The couple then welcomed another set of twins, two boys named Leo and Lenny, in 2014.

Roger admitted that Mirka wanted to have kids while he still played so they could watch their father on the court.

“She said, ‘It would be so so nice that our kids would see you play still,’” he told CNN.

While she’s a constant figure at his matches, Mirka rarely ever speaks to press these days and that is reportedly out of respect for her husband’s wishes.

In an interview with tennisnet.com, sports editor and author Simon Graf said, “[Roger] advised her over ten years ago. Roger likes to keep control, he does not want everyone in the team talking.”

Graf added, “Roger speaks a lot, so he makes up for everything. But he also does not want to reveal private details.”

They have plenty of celebrity and royal pals

Prince William and Roger Federer | Benjamin Solomon/Tennis Australia via Getty Images

Plenty of Roger’s celebrity pals have been spotted at his matches including Bradley Cooper, Gavin Rossdale, and Anna Wintour. And in 2011, the athlete sat in the front row of Fashion’s Night Out alongside the Vogue editor-in-chief and actress Blake Lively.

The Federers are friends with the royals as well. In 2014, Roger spoke to Town & Country about meeting up with Prince William and Kate Middleton for a lunch hosted by the duchess’ parents at their family home in Berkshire. Roger and Mirka also attended the wedding of Middleton’s sister, Pippa, when she married James Matthews in 2017.

