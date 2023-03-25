Here’s Why Dolly Parton’s Custom Wigs Have a Secret Pocket

By just about any metric, Dolly Parton is a living legend. The singer-songwriter has been killing it in country music ever since she made her 1967 debut album. And she’s continued to make a cultural impact ever since. However, one of the things Parton’s fans love most about her is her openness and honesty. For instance, she recently revealed a secret about her custom wigs.

Dolly Parton is known for being a fashion icon

In addition to her music career, Parton has spread her wings into a variety of other fields. She has appeared in several hit movies, including 9 to 5, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, and Steel Magnolias. She has become a successful businesswoman too, mostly through The Dollywood Company, though she also produces projects such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Parton has also become known as a fashion icon. Her large wigs and skin-tight clothing have been a staple of her act for decades. The singer has spoken with much candor about her beauty routine, reliance on wigs, and the various decisions that go into shaping her onstage look. Now fans know one practical reason why her custom wigs are so integral to her performance.

Dolly Parton’s wigs have a secret pocket

Dolly Parton performs with Kermit The Frog in 2012 | Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

In a video on the CMT TikTok page, Parton addressed her wigs and, in particular, shed some light on why each one has a secret pocket built into it. As it turns out, the singer has a practical reason for including pockets in her wigs.

“I actually, my wig cap has a little pocket on it in the back because my clothes are so tight, my mic pack don’t fit nowhere. There’s only room for me in my clothes. And so I have it to where the mic fits in my hair because I wear wigs all the time. And so it goes right over it. We just kind of mic it around, and it works perfect.”

More than just an aesthetic choice, it does seem Parton has a method behind her finely crafted stage persona. Considering how long her secret wig pockets have been a secret, this approach clearly worked out well.

Dolly Parton is planning a rock album next

Dolly Parton teases her upcoming rock album, 'Rock Star,' which will feature covers of classics songs and some original tracks. https://t.co/z5V2LspCUw — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) December 23, 2022

Following her 2022 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Parton turned her attention to justifying that honor. Her plan? To record an album full of rock music. As she told The View (via SiriusXM), the album, titled Rock Star, will feature a who’s-who of guest appearances.

Stars like Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, Cher, Pink, Brandi Carlile, John Fogerty, Steve Perry, and Steven Tyler are all slated to appear on the album. Although Rock Star doesn’t have an announced release date just yet, fans can likely expect to hear the full album sometime in 2023.