Why Kelsea Ballerini Slept on the Couch During Her Marriage to Morgan Evans

On Feb. 14, country singer Kelsea Ballerini released an EP called Rolling Up the Welcome Mat. The album explores Ballerini’s emotions regarding her divorce from country singer Morgan Evans. Following the release of Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, Ballerini appeared on the podcast Call Her Daddy. On the podcast, Ballerini revealed some details about her marriage to Evans.

(L-R) Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini | Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Kelsea Ballerini slept on the couch when married to Morgan Evans

Ballerini and Evans married in 2017 and got divorced in 2022. While on Call Her Daddy, Ballerini gave fans insight into what her relationship with Evans was like.

One of the biggest revelations on the podcast was that Ballerini slept on the couch while married to Evans in 2019 due to “a sense of disconnection.”

“There was just such a sense of disconnection. We hadn’t seen each other, there was a lack of effort to see each other. I was getting resentful because anytime we did see each other, I felt like I was carrying that load,” she said on the podcast.

Ballerini continued, “And I was tired. I was just tired of showing up in that way all the time and not feeling like I was seen or matched. And then I was also tired from, like, traveling all the time and, like, giving so much of myself ’cause that’s what I want to do to honor my career too and I think I just felt really depleted and not understood.”

Kelsea Ballerini thinks sleeping on the couch made her ‘compartmentalize’

Speaking with Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper, Ballerini explained that she and Evans did not have huge fights and instead moved in silence around their house.

“I definitely learned how to compartmentalize,” Ballerini said. “Because I was like ‘I have to work tomorrow. I have to work tomorrow. And I have to show up with him so people don’t ask questions.'”

She continued, “And then you know, 2021 I host the CMT Awards; he just wasn’t there.”

Ballerini clarified that she asked Evans not to attend the 2021 CMT Awards so she could focus on working and not be distracted by the problems in their relationship.

“We were like in and out of separation and just not good. And I was like, it’s just like, ‘I don’t want to fake it,'” Ballerini said on Call Her Daddy.

The two country singers agreed to divorce

On Call Her Daddy, Ballerini also revealed what it was like when she and Evans realized divorce was the best option for them.

“I was just really honest. I was like, ‘I’ve loved what this has brought in my life and I respect you and I respect me and because of that, I can no longer be in this marriage,'” said Ballerini.

She continued, “We cried, we hugged. It was sweet. And then something changed and I haven’t talked to him since.”

Ballerini is currently romantically linked to Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes, and she confirmed on Call Her Daddy that she is not concerned about Evans’ “feelings” regarding her moving on.

“I’m not married to him anymore and I don’t need to care about his feelings anymore. I mean that with all the respect in the world, but his journey is not mine,” she said.