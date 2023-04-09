Why Tamar Braxton Shaved Her Head Again

Tamar Braxton is showing off her new hairstyle. After rocking long wigs for the past year, she’s not short. But she promises to still switch it up with wigs. This marks the second time the Braxton Family Values star has cut her hair in the past few years.

Tamar Braxton | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

The singer first shaved her head in 2018

Ahead of Braxton’s 41st birthday, she hinted to fans that she would be debuting a new look. But she took her social media users for a surprise when she posted a now-deleted video of her sitting in a chair as a stylist shaved her hair.

Many fans assumed that the choice was a declaration of her new-found after filing for divorce months earlier. Bobby Brown’s hit single “My Prerogative” played in the background as she sat calmly while a stylist ran pink clippers ran through her hair.

Source: YouTube

Related Tamar Braxton Reveals How Vincent Herbert Felt About Her Being on a Dating Reality Series

She later posted a series of professionally shot photos of her smiling and posing with her new baldie. “I’m over feeling captive to a wig, weave, people, people’s comments & opinions hell…even my OWN feelings!” she captioned one of the photos. “WE can choose to stop these things from having the power and victory over us!! And for me, that starts TODAY.”

Regarding why she cut her hair, she told Page Six that it was time, but admitted her family members were shocked. ​​“My family did get on me. It was a natural reaction with my sisters and girlfriends. They were like, ‘Girl, what you are you going through? Are you all right? Do I need to come see you? Do you need some help? When was the last time you ate?’ I got all of that,” she said.

“When someone cuts their hair, it is not always [because of] a negative mental issue,” she added. “Sometimes you’ve got to build yourself up to get ready to fight the world. I used to feel pressured to look a certain way in Hollywood, but I don’t anymore. I think you can rely on your talent and work ethic to speak for yourself; that’s what I do now.”

Tamar Braxton recently debuted a new short haircut

Recently, the “Love & War” singer debuted a new short haircut. Her hair is dyed black and laid down with fine finger waves. She told her Instagram followers that she was forced to cut her hair again due to damage from not properly caring for it.

“#whatsunderyourwig – I had to chop my hair off cause I simply wasn’t taking care of it broken off. Spilt ends. A MESS!!! I can’t even wear braids. Y’all like this look? I’m stuck with her for the summer #undermywig,” she captioned the post.

In the photo, she accessorized with a large cross necklace, hoop earrings, sunglasses, and a blue bandana-printed hoodie as she posed in her car.

She’s not the only Braxton family member who is donning a shortcut or a baldie

All of the Braxton sisters are going between their shortcuts and wigs. But the one who’s rocking a baldie currently is Towanda. She debuted her new look in 2022. The middle sister recently took to Instagram live to explain her decision after fans questioned why she’s bald.

“People have been saying, ‘Oh, I hope Towanda’s not sick.’ No, I’m not sick. As a matter of fact, I cut my hair in solidarity for Traci,” she explained, referring to her sister Traci’s cancer diagnosis and ultimate death. “The whole family, we all said that we were going to cut our hair. And I don’t think that my family ever thought that I would cut my hair because y’all know that I’ve always loved my wigs. But I cut my hair. And when I cut my hair, and I was going back and forth to see Traci. Traci saw my hair, and she said, ‘Umba, you look so beautiful with your hair like that.’ And she would rub my head, and she’d say, ‘You look so beautiful. I love your hair like that.’ So, for Traci, I just had to keep it. Because Traci said that I looked beautiful. So, I kept it for my Traci.”