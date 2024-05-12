'Ghosts' fans may meet Patience, a Puritan ghost that Isaac lost in the dirt a century ago when season 4 premieres. At least one cast member thinks it is likely.

Season 3 of Ghosts ended on another unexpected cliffhanger. The series is becoming known for wild and jaw-dropping finales that leave fans with more questions than answers. The season 3 finale left fans wondering whether they’ll ever see Isaac Higgintoot again and whether or not they’ll finally meet Patience. Patience is the Puritan ghost who got lost in the dirt a century ago.

Season 3 of ‘Ghosts’ ended with an abduction

The season 3 finale of Ghosts found Isaac facing more than one of his own ghosts. First, he backed out of his wedding to Nigel, breaking the British soldier’s heart in the process, and then he came face to face with the spirit he abandoned more than a decade ago.

Brandon Scott Jones as Isaac | Bertrand Calmeau/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

In the final moments of season 3, Patience, a Puritan ghost lost in the dirt after Isaac let go of her hand, returns to get her vengeance. She pulls Isaac out of the basement and into the dirt with her before the season ends. With months left to go before season 4 returns, Ghosts fans are left to wonder what becomes of Isaac. They are also wondering whether they’ll actually get to meet Patience and if she’ll return to Woodstone Mansion after a century of wandering the grounds alone.

Brandon Scott Jones, the actor who plays Isaac, is confident his character will be just fine. Still, he doesn’t seem to know how the writers will incorporate Patience into the series. Another actor has an idea.

At least one cast member thinks Patience will appear in season 4 of the series

Fans won’t know if Patience will be revealed until season 4 premieres. Still, a few hints suggest the Puritan ghost might play a larger role in the upcoming season. In a recent chat with TV Insider, Devan Chandler Long suggested there is a good chance fans might meet Patience.

Sheila Carrasco as Flower, Devan Chandler Long as Thorfinn and Asher Grodman as Trevor | Bertrand Calmeau/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

In his interview, Long, who plays the role of Thorfinn, revealed that he loved the ending of season 3. He went on to say he was excited to “go into the dirt” to find Isaac with Patience. Long also suggested they might uncover even more mysteries while trying to get Isaac back. He wondered if they would happen upon more creatures or ghosts during a hypothetical search and rescue mission.

CBS has yet to announce their fall schedule, but season 4 of Ghosts is expected to premiere in September. It is unclear what show will lead into the beloved sitcom now that Young Sheldon is officially coming to a close.