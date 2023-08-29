Prince Harry created the Invictus Games in 2014. Will he be at the games in Germany in 2023? Here's what to know.

Royal family followers know Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making significant moves. The couple now lives in California, but fans are wondering if Prince Harry will attend the Invictus Games in 2023. So, will the royal family member head to Germany for the games? Here’s what to know.

Prince Harry is confirmed to attend the Invictus Games

Prince Harry created the Invictus Games in 2014, and he’s been part of the games ever since. So, will Prince Harry attend the Invictus Games in 2023? Yes, he will.

The Invictus Games are an international sporting event that helps aid recovery for wounded, injured, and sick men and women in service and veterans. The royal family member created the event after watching the U.S. Warrior Games in 2013. The Warrior Games were also created for injured service personnel.

“I have witnessed first-hand how the power of sport can positively impact the lives of wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women in their journey of recovery,” Harry said at the time, according to The Sun. “I am extremely proud that we are bringing an event like this to the U.K. for the first time and believe it can have a long-lasting impact on the well-being of those who have served their nations so bravely.”

The Invictus Games in 2023 are set to take place in Düsseldorf, Germany, starting on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, and concluding on Sept. 16, 2023. Five hundred competitors from 21 nations will gather in Germany to compete while their friends and family join them to watch.

Not only will Prince Harry be in Germany for the games, but he’s also reportedly giving a speech during the closing ceremony on Sept. 16.

Prince Harry at the 2020 Invictus Games | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

He has plans to travel to the U.K. ahead of the event

Prince Harry will be in Germany to kick off the Invictus Games in 2023. And before that, he’s headed to London on Sept. 7, 2023. The royal family member plans to attend the annual awards event for WellChild. “WellChild is the national U.K. children’s charity making it possible for children and young people with exceptional health needs to be cared for at home instead of hospital, wherever possible,” the website reads.

Harry continues to support WellChild despite him no longer participating as a working royal family member. “For nearly 20 years, WellChild has been transforming the lives of children and young people across the U.K., providing critical care that prioritizes the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of these individuals and their families,” he stated in August 2023, according to People.

It’s unclear whether Harry will see any royal family members while in London for the event. And while Meghan Markle joined Harry for the WellChild awards events in 2018 and 2019, it doesn’t look like she’s attending in 2023.

The Netflix documentary, ‘Heart of Invictus,’ premieres on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023

Royal family followers who hope to learn more about the Invictus Games can tune into Heart of Invictus, a new documentary series that premieres on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. The five-part series follows servicemen and women who experienced illnesses or injuries that changed their lives.

Prince Harry will appear in front of the camera, of course. And the Netflix series allows him to share more about how the games help others.

“Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve,” Prince Harry said, according to Deadline. “This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year.”

