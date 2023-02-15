Will Taylor Die on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) is a troubled heroine on The Bold and the Beautiful. The world-renowned psychiatrist past is back to haunt her courtesy of Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Taylor is in a fragile state which has many people concerned over her well-being.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Krista Allen I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Will Taylor Hayes die on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Taylor is a protective mother, she’d do anything to keep her children safe. Now that Sheila’s returned from the dead, the doctor is more determined than ever to rid Sheila from Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) life. However, that’s easier said than done.

Sheila’s new beau Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) helped her gain her freedom thanks to Taylor’s dangerous secret. Bill blackmailed Steffy into dropping charges against Sheila or he’d send Taylor to prison. Taylor was the one who shot Bill during the famous whodunit mstery in 2018. Bill initially promised not to go to the police, but he’s went back on his vow.

Steffy agreed to Bill’s terms to protect her mother. But Taylor feels guilt for putting her daughter in this situation. On the Feb. 8, 2023 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. Taylor wrote a note expressing her remorse, then took sleeping pills before collapsing into bed.

Fans became worried that Taylor was dead, and later when Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) stopped by,s he became concerned. A panicked Brooke discovered the note and Taylor unconscious. She tried desperately to wake her and threw water on Taylor, which woke her.

Taylor Hayes has escaped death twice

Taylor gave Brooke and The Bold and the Beautiful fans a scare with the sleeping pills. But the doctor is still alive and well. Although she did have a few brushes with death in the past.

In 1994, Taylor was presumed dead in a plane crash. However, Taylor was mugged before the flight and the perpetrator took her spot on the plane. An amnesiac Taylor wakes up in Morocco, where she is rescued by Prince Omar (Kabir Bedi). Omar falls in love with Taylor, wanting to make her his bride. However, when she regains her memory, she returns home to reunite with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye).

Taylor’s next brushe with death came in 2002 when Sheila shot her during a struggle. It looks like Taylor is going to survive, but she later dies in Ridge’s arms. In 2005, Taylor returns from the dead and reunites with her family. Prince Omar reveals that he had a comatose Taylor removed from the hospital and she’d been under his care.

Taylor has proven time and again she’s a tough woman and can survive anything, including death.

What’s next for the doctor on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Although the situation with Bill and Sheila is still worrisome, Taylor puts that out of her head for now. Taylor’s main goal is being there for her family. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest Taylor becomes involved in Douglas Forrester’s (Henry Joseph Samiri) custody situation.

Since Douglas decided he wants to live with Steffy instead of Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) or Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), it’ll put the Logans and Forresters at odds. Taylor and Brooke have now become friends after 30 years of fighting. But could they reignite their feud because of their grandson?