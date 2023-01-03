‘Will Trent’: How to Watch the New Series

A new television series is coming to broadcast television in 2023 — Will Trent. The show is based on the book series of the same name by Karin Slaughter. And many fans and critics are excited to see how these established characters are brought to life on the screen.

Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent | ABC/Matt Miller

The ‘Will Trent’ series premieres tonight on ABC

The new series, Will Trent, premieres tonight, Jan. 3, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. The network grouped it with The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds, which air directly before Will Trent, to kick off the 2023 season.

The synopsis of the pilot reads, “When a murder investigation reveals there’s more to the story than meets the eye, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) relies on his keen instincts and unique experience to uncover the truth. Along the way, he also reunites with a part of his past that helped shape him into the agent he is now.”

The new ABC show will continue to air during the 10 p.m. ET time slot on Tuesdays for the foreseeable future. And like other ABC series, Will Trent episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the day after they air.

Meet the ‘Will Trent’ cast

The cast of the Will Trent series includes:

Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent

Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski

Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell

Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood

Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner

Betty the Dog

Additionally, the show features Deion Smith as Jeremy Mitchell, Kurt Yue as Pete Chin, Todd Allen Durkin as Captain Dennis Heller, and Cora Lu Tran as Nico. Jennifer Morrison will also guest star as Abigail Campano in the first episode.

Karin Slaughter serves as an executive producer of Will Trent alongside Liz Heldens, Dan Thomsen, and Oly Obst. Heldens and Thomsen wrote the first episode, and Paul McGuigan directed it.

There's no denying that Special Agent Will Trent is the best of the best. Watch the series premiere of #WillTrent, TONIGHT at 10/9c on ABC! Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/ymztAStZsF — Will Trent (@WillTrentABC) January 3, 2023

Will the series follow the ‘Will Trent’ books closely?

According to Parade, Will Trent will follow the first book in the series — Triptych, which Slaughter published in 2006. Since then, Slaughter has written and released nine books and two ebook novellas in the series. And another novel will debut in August 2023.

As for how loyal the show will be to the books, Ramón Rodríguez told Parade, “Honestly, my process in terms of the book was to really hear the book, see where this all stemmed from and came from, and then look at the pilot, particularly when we started and each episode becomes its own thing, even though it’s inspired by this book and we’re taking a lot from these books.”

“I think, at the same time, these characters begin to breathe on their own as well,” he added. “I met Karin when she came on set. She was lovely and awesome. And I loved her books. And so, it was really great to watch her actually take in something that I’m sure has been in her head for years.”

Will Trent premieres tonight, Jan. 3, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC following a crossover between The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds.

