Here’s Why ‘Wolf Pack’ is a New Chapter for Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar is a pop culture mainstay. As an actor, she’s been making interesting acting decisions for more than two decades. While Gellar has acted in a wide variety of projects, from movies to TV shows, she is far and away best known for her work in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The cult-classic TV series ran from 1997 through 2003, earning her acclaim from critics and fans.

It has been years since Gellar acted in the supernatural genre. But now, with a brand-new series set to release on Paramount+ in the coming days, fans are preparing to see the veteran star back in action. In a recent interview, Gellar opened up about why she considers her new show, Wolf Pack, to be a brand-new chapter in her life.

What did Sarah Michelle Gellar say about her new show ‘Wolf Pack’?

Sarah Michelle Gellar attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount+’s “Wolf Pack” at Harmony Gold on January 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Wolf Pack is based on a 2004 book by Canadian author Edo van Belkom. According to IMDb, the series tells the story of a group of teenagers who find their lives changed forever after a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature. In addition to Gellar playing Kristen Ramsey, Wolf Pack features a cast full of stars such as Rodrigo Santoro and Armani Jackson.

For Gellar, the chance to act in Wolf Pack was a true return to form for her. As she recently told The Hollywood Reporter, “To come back, to get projects made, you have to pay homage to what you’re known for.” Gellar noted that “If I do things that speak to the fan base — which I think these will — and gather some new people along the way, maybe I branch out again. It’s not a next act for me, but it’s certainly a new chapter.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar opened up about creating safer set conditions for cast and crew members

Armani. Bella. Chloe. Tyler. Meet the pack. Wolf Pack premieres THIS THURSDAY, January 26th only on #paramountplus. #wolfpackseries ❤️‍? pic.twitter.com/OlGLyMmkpi — wolf pack (@WolfPackOnPPlus) January 23, 2023

Gellar also serves as an executive producer for Wolf Pack. This gave her a chance to help create safe, inclusive conditions for everyone from the cast to the crew. In her interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gellar admitted she wants to continue the work she put in as a young actor. But at the time, she landed the label “difficult” for her desire to keep everyone safe and happy.

Her Buffy co-star Seth Green told THR Gellar tried to use her influence to ensure safe shooting conditions. “We were working crazy hours, and a lot of things that got pushed weren’t necessarily safe or under the best conditions,” Green explained. “Sarah was always the first one to say, ‘We agreed this was a 13-hour day and it’s hour 15 — we’ve got to wrap,’ or, ‘Hey, this shot doesn’t seem safe,’ when nobody else would stick up for the cast and crew. I saw her get called a b****, a diva, all these things that she’s not — just because she was taking the mantle of saying and doing the right thing.”

When can fans watch ‘Wolf Pack’?

it was the most magical night celebrating our one-of-a-kind cast ? #wolfpackseries pic.twitter.com/F0m95eBPDe — wolf pack (@WolfPackOnPPlus) January 20, 2023

There’s a lot of buzz around Wolf Pack. This comes from fans who remember seeing Gellar in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and those who remember her best for her movies like Scooby-Doo. Fortunately, the show debuted on Paramount+ on January 26. All signs point to the new show becoming a big hit for Gellar and her castmates.