Woman Associated With Joe ‘Old Bridge’ Tarallo Shares Receipts of Angelina Pivarnick Harassing Her

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans will remember Joe “Old Bridge” Tarallo as one of Angelina Pivarnick‘s “side pieces.” His name first came up when Chris Larangeira accused Angelina of cheating on him with “Old Bridge.”

Later, he became a hot topic among Jersey Shore fans when security doorbell footage surfaced showing Angelina at Joe’s apartment. Now, a woman says the Jersey Shore star has been harassing her about “Old Bridge” and she has the receipts to prove it. Find out what this woman had to say about the reality TV celebrity.

Angelina from ‘Jersey Shore’ messaged who she thought was ‘Old Bridge’s ex

On Easter Sunday, Nicole Danielle took to TikTok to share screenshots of her interactions with Angelina. “When Angelina from Jersey Shore harasses you because she doesn’t want you with her ex-boyfriend (‘Old Bridge’),” Nicole wrote in her TikTok post, which featured Instagram messages from Angelina.

“I know we don’t know each other, but I felt the need to reach out to you today,” Angelina’s Instagram message to Nicole reads. “I think you should know Joe is straight up lying to you… Woman to woman I’m just looking out for you and want you to know a few things. He always does this to every girl and I think you have the right to know what he’s been doing behind your back…” The messages go on to claim Joe doesn’t like Nicole or “want to be with her.”

Angelina Pivarnick from ‘Jersey Shore’ | Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

According to Nicole, Angelina’s messages began in October 2022. She allegedly still gets messages from the reality TV star. Moreover, Nicole claims she never dated Joe in a comment on the original TikTok post.

Still, Angelina continued sending messages with “proof” of Joe’s actions. But the screenshots were of texts from Angelina to Joe.

“Not really proof of him saying anything…” Nicole pointed out. After Angelina begged Nicole to believe her, she finally replied, thanking her for the information. But Angelina’s haranguing continued. “We have not talked for months now, which is why I am confused she is still texting me and now my mother this morning…” she said in another comment.

According to Reddit, there was a part two to Nicole’s post. However, that has since been taken down.

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley knows about Angelina’s latest drama

In another comment, Nicole pointed out how Angelina’s co-star Jenni “JWoww” Farley is aware of the post. Jenni gave the TikTok a “like,” but hasn’t said anything further regarding the matter.

Angelina’s history with Joe ‘Old Bridge’ Tarallo

Nicole might not have ever had a relationship with “Old Bridge,” but he did have one with Angelina. At least, that’s what Joe told Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino in the season 5 episode “Old Mike vs. New Mike.” According to Joe, he and Angelina started spending time together in the summer of 2020. In the episode, Mike alleged Joe was “salty” about Angelina having a “second side piece in another country.” While filming the reality competition series, she got friendly with her All Star Shore co-star Luis “Potro” Caballero.

“Old Bridge” also allegedly sent Mike photos, videos, and text messages confirming his and Angelina’s relationship. In 2023, Angelina is dating Vinny Tortorella. It’s unclear if she still talks to “Old Bridge.”

Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.