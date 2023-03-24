‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2: The Girls Go Cannibal, But Who Gets Eaten First?

Showtime‘s Yellowjackets Season 2 has returned and will hopefully answer some long-awaited questions. Above all, fans want to know the truth of what happened in the wilderness and the cataclysmic event that led to the characters becoming cannibals. Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 1 ends in a way that will have fans stunned on who was the first victim and the first cannibal and what will happen next.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 1.]

Jackie dies in the freezing cold during ‘Yellowjackets’ finale

As fans know, there was a secret between Jackie and Shauna that would destroy their friendship. The first season revealed that Shauna was having a sexual relationship with Jackie’s boyfriend. In the wilderness, Shauna is pregnant, but Jackie believes the father is someone else. But in the Yellowjacket finale, the truth was revealed after the girls have a drug trip that led to odd sexual behavior.

After reading the truth from her journal, Jackie confronts Shauna that the baby’s father is Jeff. The argument only leads Shauna to reveal the cracks in their friendship. As a result, Jackie decides to sleep outside the cabin alone. The following scene had fans believing that Shauna goes outside to reconcile and brings Jackie inside to get warm. But it was only a dream.

Due to the gust of winter’s approach and a snowstorm, the girls wake up to tragedy. The prior scene was a death transition for Jackie as she froze to death outside in the snow. The girls realize it had snowed and run to Jackie but find her dead.

Shauna is the first to become a cannibal in ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2

Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 1 finally revealed which one of the girls becomes the first cannibal, but was it intentional? As everyone still deals with Jackie’s death, Shauna has a mental breakdown. Despite Shauna’s reservations about her best friend, she still loved and cared for her. Due to the ground being frozen solid from the snowstorm, the girls have no choice but to store Jackie’s body in the meat shed.

Throughout the episode, it is inherently obvious that Shauna is not dealing with Jackie’s death well. Fans watched as Shauna visited Jackie’s body regularly. But her mind is not comprehending that she is really dead. Instead, she talks to Jackie, and in the form of mental hallucinations, Jackie is talking back to her.

In one scene, they talk bout the inevitable event that caused the rift in their friendship. Sleeping with Jeff. Jackie then asks Shauna to put some makeup on her, joking that she is feeling a little “decayed.” While moving the body, Jackie’s ear falls off. The last scene of Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 1 ends with Shauna becoming the first cannibal when she eats the ear to get rid of the evidence.

‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 theory has Jackie as the first to be eaten

While Shauna becomes the first cannibal, it is not the grand scene fans were waiting for. Technically Jackie becomes the first of the girls to be eaten. The series has to reveal how the other girls start eating human meat.

But it is easy to theorize that the person they eat first will be Jackie. As it is now winter, the ground will be too hard to dig up and bury Jackie like the others. It may be that the girls decide to burn her, leading to a desirable smell. With winter having arrived, the girls are limited in protein and food. The smell of Jackie’s burning body will likely incite a rabid hunger.

A photo from the second season has all the girls looking at something outside the cabin. A closer look at the details showed them possibly looking at a fire due to the orange glow. The photo may be the scene of them burning Jackie. The trailer for Yellowjackets Season 2 proved more shocking drama awaits fans.

Yellowjackets Season 2 is available on Showtime.