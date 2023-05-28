‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser’s 10 Best Moments as Rip Wheeler

When it comes to the world of Yellowstone, there are few characters who are as important – or as well-loved – as Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser). Whether he’s playing the tough guy or showing his more sensitive side to those close to him, Rip is a fan favorite who adds an extra layer of depth to the show. In fact, it’s hard to imagine the show without him!

As John’s (Kevin Costner) right-hand man, Rip is often the one who gets things done on the ranch – even if that means being the enforcer or the fixer. But it’s not just Rip’s role on the show that makes him so beloved – it’s also the moments he’s provided us with along the way.

Here’s a look at Rip’s 10 best moments on Yellowstone so far.

‘Yellowstone’ star Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler | Paramount

10. The time Rip set a bull loose in a bar

The Yellowstone Dutton Ranch bunkhouse crew’s bar outing was interrupted after an aggressive man tried to get Avery (Tanaya Beatty) to dance. A brawl erupted, leaving the crew injured.

After learning of the situation, Rip and Kayce (Luke Grimes) decided to take revenge. They backed up a cattle trailer to the front of the bar and unleashed a bull. The panicked bar patrons fled the scene.

Meanwhile, Rip and the crew were waiting with baseball bats to confront the instigators, whom they identified with Jimmy’s (Jefferson White) help. They then beat up the men, sending a message that the ranch was not to be trifled with.

9. ’Yellowstone’ fans see a gentler side of Rip with a heartwarming dinner

In season 4 of Yellowstone, Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip welcome a new addition to their family in the form of a young teen named Carter (Finn Little). Beth takes him under her wing and they form a close bond.

After a long day at work, Rip comes home to find Beth has made Hamburger Helper for dinner. He compliments her cooking and they all sit down to eat together. The scene highlights the softer side of both Beth and Rip, as they enjoy each other’s company and laugh together, with Beth even offering Carter more food.

8. Surviving a brush with death on a first date

Way back in season 1, Rip invited Beth to a music festival, but she declined and they instead drank whiskey in his truck while they watched a pack of wolves attack a dead deer. After Rip commented that Beth looked the same as she did years ago and had cheated death, Beth ran out of the truck and chased the wolves away from the deer.

Rip scolded her for risking her life, but Beth then expressed her love for him, saying that only the things she loves die and that she’s surprised he’s still alive.

7. When Rip defended Jimmy

Fans will never forget when Fred (Luke Peckinpah), a ranch hand, bullied Jimmy, who was still learning the ins and outs of the ranch. When Rip saw Fred attacking Jimmy, he stepped in and defended the younger worker.

Rip told Fred that he could not harm a “branded man,” and he ultimately fired Fred after he disrespected the ranch’s owner. Throughout the ordeal, Rip comforted Jimmy by saying that he was a valued member of the ranch and that those who were branded would always be part of the team.

6. Taking shots under the stars on ‘Yellowstone’

Yellowstone fans can probably agree that the moments between Rip and Beth are some of the best in the entire show.

In season two of the series, Rip and Beth escape for a moment to drink whiskey together on the roof of John Dutton’s house. When Rip expresses his love for Beth, she tells him to only express it when it saves her. As the show continues, Rip proves his love for Beth time and time again, from standing up for her against her brother Jamie (Wes Bentley) to going to extremes to protect her from danger.

5. Rip takes a stand for Teeter

Following a violent brawl between Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith) and Walker (Ryan Bingham), a new rule was set up that all women were not allowed to stay at the bunkhouse. This meant that Teeter (Jennifer Landon), who had been a dedicated ranch worker and member of the bunkhouse, was asked to leave, despite having done nothing wrong.

Teeter was outraged that she was being forced to leave the bunkhouse despite being innocent. In a fit of anger, she left the ranch without collecting her pay.

However, Teeter refused to give up and returned to the ranch later to plead with John and Rip, displaying her brand to show how much the ranch meant to her. Rip was moved by her plea and knew that Teeter was a valuable member of the team. He reassured her that her brand was a symbol of her belonging to the ranch and offered Teeter her bunkhouse spot back.

4. Rip comes to Beth’s rescue on ‘Yellowstone’

How can we forget the time that Rip saved Beth from certain death? In season 2 of Yellowstone, two masked men attacked Beth inside her office after savagely beating her assistant, Jason. Beth barely got a text to Rip before the gunmen shot Jason.

Fortunately, Rip arrives in time to fight the attackers and save her life. After the fight, Rip says “I love you” to calm her down and comfort her after the traumatic incident.

3. A confrontation with a biker gang

While working on the ranch, Ryan (Ian Bohen), Colby (Denim Richards), and Teeter come across a gang of motorcyclists who have trespassed on the property. Ryan politely asks them to leave, but they refuse to comply.

The situation escalates into a violent fight, which Rip and Lloyd witness as they drive by. Angered by what they see, Rip drives his truck through a group of parked motorcycles and joins the fight. He uses a branding stick to beat up the gang members and threatens the leader to leave.

2. Beth puts a ring on it

In season three of Yellowstone, Beth proposed to Rip with a ring she felt was perfect for him. The proposal took place on the steps of the home they share on the Duttons’ property and was heartfelt and casual. It perfectly encapsulated their personalities.

Fans, of course, couldn’t wait to see Rip put a ring on Beth’s finger, as he had gone to great lengths to procure a family heirloom for her. He even dug up his mother’s remains for the precious object.

1. Rip and Beth tie the knot

In the season four finale of Yellowstone, fans saw Rip and Beth get married in a non-traditional but beautiful ceremony on the ranch. The couple’s love for each other was evident as they tied the knot with John, Lloyd, and Carter in attendance.

Despite Beth’s unconventional wedding attire, a short gold dress, and a fur jacket, the ceremony was filled with joy and celebration. Although they had to kidnap a priest to officiate, their love for each other shone through and the pair began their journey as a married couple.

Part 2 of season 5 of Yellowstone is set to premiere in November on the Paramount Network.