‘Yellowstone’ Fans Will Get More of ‘1883’ — But It Will Not Focus on the Dutton Family

Yellowstone’s first prequel, 1883, told the story of the first generation of Duttons who settled the family’s land in Montana. The series starred Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, the ancestors of Yellowstone’s fifth-generation rancher, John Dutton (Kevin Costner).

Paramount has confirmed that fans will get more of 1883 in the near future, but it won’t be a second season about the Dutton family. Instead, the prequel will get its very own spinoff — 1883: The Bass Reeves Story.

Isabel May as Elsa and Tim McGraw as James Dutton in ‘1883’ | Emerson Miller/Paramount+

The first chapter of ‘Yellowstone’ has officially ended

A Paramount rep has confirmed that 1883 starring McGraw and Hill, is officially over. Per Yahoo!, the rep said, “the 1883 chapter has ended, and the next installment is 1923.” The official Instagram account of 1883 was changed to the official account of the next prequel, which will star Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as the next generation of Duttons.

Back in May, Yellowstone executive producer David C. Glasser told The Hollywood Reporter that “additional episodes” of 1883 had been ordered, but he declined to call it a “season 2.” We now know the reason he was playing so coy. Fans will get more 1883 in the form of a spinoff called 1883: The Bass Reeves Story.

Everything we know about ‘1883: The Bass Reeves Story’

When the series was first announced last year, it wasn’t tied to Yellowstone. But now it will be part of the Yellowstone-verse, telling a different story from the same time period as 1883. It will take place in Arkansas and Oklahoma and dramatize the life of the first black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi — Bass Reeves (David Oyelowo).

It’s not been revealed whether or not these two storylines will collide, with a possible cameo from McGraw and Hill — or their co-stars Isabel May (Elsa Dutton), Sam Elliot (Shea Brennan), and LaMonica Garrett (Thomas).

Bass Reeves was a real-life former slave and lawman who arrested more than 3,000 criminals and killed 14 people in self-defense during his legendary career. He’s thought to be the inspiration for the Lone Ranger character.

Legend has it that Reeves was never injured during the numerous arrests he made dealing with dangerous criminals. He retired from law enforcement in 1909 and died a year later.

‘Yellowstone’ fans will see a familiar face in ‘1883: The Bass Reeves Story’

Just like 1883, The Bass Reeves Story will be a limited series. Filming is underway and there will be a total of six episodes, with Taylor Sheridan directing the first two.

For six years, Oyelowo tried to make a series about Reeves through his production company Yoruba Saxon. They have an overall deal with Paramount Global (formerly ViacomCBS), just like Sheridan. But it wasn’t until the Yellowstone creator got involved that the project got the green light.

The only actors who’ve been confirmed so far are Oyelowo and Yellowstone star Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler). He recently revealed to Entertainment Tonight that he was “switching it up” and would appear in the prequel/spinoff.

1883 is now playing on Paramount+. A premiere date for The Bass Reeves Story has not yet been announced.