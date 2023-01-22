‘Yellowstone’ Star Believes Sarah Atwood Is Really Falling for Jamie

In Yellowstone Season 5, Jamie Dutton is under the spell of Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri). A sharp businesswoman, Sarah arrives in Montana to take down the Dutton family for Market Equities. After identifying Jamie as a weak link, Sarah struck up a relationship with him. However, Sarah’s feelings for Jamie might not be entirely fake.

Jamie Dutton and Sarah Atwood are in a romantic relationship in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

Sarah Atwood is one of the Dutton’s most dangerous adversaries yet in Yellowstone. She arrives in Montana during season 5 when Caroline Warner needs to bring in the big guns for Market Equities. Sarah quickly identifies Jamie as a weak link and a way to take down the Duttons.

Instead of attacking, Sarah begins a romantic relationship with Jamie and slowly sinks her hooks into him. Eventually, she convinces Jamie to call for John Dutton’s impeachment as governor.

Does Sarah Atwood have real feelings for Jamie?

Jamie isn’t stupid, and he initially suspects that Sarah is using him. However, Sarah assures Jamie that she is romantically involved with him only because she wants to be. Still, she clearly has a plan for the Duttons and is a very smart and cunning person. So at the end of the day, does Sarah have any real feelings for Jamie?

“I think that’s what’s so scary about a woman like this: It’s all real, even when it’s an illusion,” Sarah actor Dawn Olivieri told The Hollywood Reporter. “When I do any of the work that I do, it has to be as real as it can be. That’s why as an actor, you substitute people and situations you are working opposite so that it can be real.”

“With Wes [Bentley], it’s been both. I’m using him, and I’m falling in love with him at the same time,” Olivieri continued. “So that line is very interesting to me. How do you walk that line? That’s the trickery. And I think whatever he needs, I’ll facilitate. That’s my role here. I’m the kingmaker. There are no rules, you do what needs to be done in order to win.”

Wes Bentley says Jamie knows when he is being used

Although Sarah has her own motivations, she’s given Jamie something he has never had before. Sarah is one of the few people who believe in Jamie. “She’s very attractive to him, and I don’t just mean physically,” Jamie actor Wes Bentley told TVLine.

“Obviously, she’s physically attractive, but her cool and her understanding of the level she’s at seems more in tune with who Jamie is now and the world he’s meant for, so he’s tapping into that.” Sarah has her own motives, but Jamie likely isn’t blind to that fact.

“As a man who’s been used for 30 years, he knows when he’s being used,” Bentley continued. “So he knows [Sarah’s associates are] going to use him, and it’s smart of them to do so. [His thinking is] ‘OK, what can I get out of it, too, aside from this relationship? Because I need protection.’ We’re playing a dangerous game here.”

Yellowstone Season 5 returns with new episodes this summer, 2023.